Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: BTS' New Year's Eve performance, Nikki Bella engaged, Justin Bieber's Yummy

It has been a week of celebrations in Hollywood. From BTS performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve to Nikki Bella announcing her engagement and Justin Bieber dropping his new song, there were many stars who had our attention this week.

Welcome to 2020's first edition of Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week. A tradition we began last year has spilled over this year as well and we kick-off this year's first Newsmakers piece with BTS. The South Korean band was undoubtedly the biggest newsmaker of this week. The K-Pop band performed at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and brought a great end to 2019. Later, they joined Post Malone and others to countdown to the New Year. The videos from the New Year's Eve party set social media on fire.

Heading from one singer to another, another musician who caught everyone's attention this week was Justin Bieber. After struggling with his mental health illness, the singer is back with a bang as he dropped his new single titled Yummy. Sticking on to the world of music, Super Junior singer Heechul and TWICE's Japanese singer Momo revealed they are dating.

The Australian fire also caught Hollywood's attention with several international stars taking to social media to express their concerns. Hollywood also gears for its first awards show of the season, Golden Globes 2020.

Check out the biggest newsmakers from the world of Hollywood below:

BTS' New Year's Eve Performance:

Social media could only talk about BTS as everyone walked into 2020. Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope performed their hit tracks at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and won over not just the ARMY but everyone watching the New Year's Eve special.

Justin Bieber's Yummy drops after Selena Gomez revealed her whereabouts on his wedding:

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had our attention this week. On one hand, the Canadian singer teased and finally released his new song titled Yummy. The lyrics felt inspired by his marriage with Hailey Bieber. On the other hand, Selena dropped jaws when she subtly squeezed in three pictures into her year in review Instagram activity and revealed her whereabouts on Justin's wedding. The singer revealed she was surrounded by her squad as the world watched Justin tie the knot with Hailey.

Nikki Bella engaged, officially moves on from John Cena:

Staying on the subject of relationships, Nikki Bella has surprised fans by announcing that she is engaged. The wrestling star has been dating Artem Chigvintsev for almost a year now. She now took to Instagram to tell the world that her Dancing with the Stars partner has popped the question and she said yes! The news of her engagement comes almost two years after she parted ways from John Cena.

Richard Gere, Gerard Butler and Emilia Clarke in India:

Several Hollywood stars rang in 2020 in India. Gere was at The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, to attend the opening ceremony of a teaching session of the event. Meanwhile, Butler was in the country on a trip to the Himalayas. It was also revealed that Emilia Clarke welcomed the New Year in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Archie's new photo with daddy Prince Harry:

Royal fans were in for a sweet surprise on the occasion of the New Year's. 2020 brought a new picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie. Wishing their fans on the happy occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a picture of Harry posing with a happy Archie. The two were wrapped in adorable winter wear and soaking up the sun.

