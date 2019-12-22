Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: BTS' NYE performance, Kumail Nanjiani's ripped body, Justin Bieber's album

From Brad Pitt to Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, several stars made the headlines. Here are a few of the biggest newsmakers of the week from the world of Hollywood.

Love, breakups and drama, the week gone by on the Hollywood front and Pinkvilla is here to help you catch up on the biggest news of the week. The week was filled with several star newsmakers like Taylor Swift, who walked the red carpet for the premiere of Cats, Brad Pitt, who celebrated his birthday, Jessie J and Channing Tatum reportedly broke up and two trailers - Christopher Nolan's Tenet trailer and Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick - were dropped this week. However, there were a few stars who caught everyone's attention a little longer than others. Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest newsmakers of the week from the world of Hollywood:

Brad Pitt's birthday celebrations:

Brad Pitt celebrated his birthday this week. As per E! News, the Ad Astra actor celebrated his birthday at his LA home with his children. Sources revealed his children dropped by his residence to wish the actor. The actor is expected to ring in Christmas with his children with no monitor.

Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn involved in rare PDA:

The Cats' out of the bag! Taylor Swift walked the red carpet of the Cats premiere this week. The singer was seen leaving the show holding her beau Joe Alwyn's hand. Soon after, Joe opened up about his thoughts on Taylor's songs inspired by him. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor confessed he found Taylor's songs about him "flattering."

BTS performing at NYE:

The ball drops with BTS! The K-Pop band is all set to ring in the New Year in New York. It has been announced that the South Korean boys will be performing at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve this year.

Justin Bieber announcing new music:

After a long wait, Justin Bieber has confirmed three songs are coming our way. The singer, who has been teasing his new album under the facade of "2020" on social media, revealed his first new song is coming on December 24. The singer's decision to drop his new music in January has left Selena Gomez fans fuming.

Kumail Nanjiani beefs up for The Eternals:

Kumail Nanjiani sent a shockwave on social media when he dropped a couple of pictures of his body transformation for his role in the movie The Eternals. The pictures left fans and celebrities in shock. From Dwayne Johnson to Dave Bautista, several stars were impressed with his transformation.

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman's ugly sweater returns:

Last Christmas, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal left fans laughing when they made Reynolds were a golden ribboned sweater. A year since the hilarious photo went viral, the Wolverine actor returns with the Deadpool actor sans the Spider-Man: Far From Home star with the sweater. This time, Jackman proudly flaunts the ugly sweater.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Canadian Christmas:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to head to Canada for Christmas this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed to the Canadians lands with Archie by their side. The couple is "spending private family time" in Canada.

