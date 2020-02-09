Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: BTS return to Jimmy Fallon Show, Oscars 2020 & Matthew Perry joins Instagram

Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: K-Pop band BTS, the 92nd Academy Awards and Friends star Matthew Perry were among the many newsmakers this week.

Hollywood played witness to an unfortunate death, the countdown to Oscars 2020 and several new music videos this week. Over the week, news broke that American actor Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103. The renowned international actor died on February 5, 2020, He died of natural causes. While Hollywood mourned his death, the Academy prepared for the 92nd Academy Awards scheduled to take place this weekend. From pre-Oscars 2020 parties to a look into the Oscar winner's goodie bag, several Academy Awards related news and updates made the headlines.

While Oscars 2020 predictions for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress kept movie buffs busy, the world of music witnessed a slew of songs released through the week. From Justin Bieber to Niall Horan, Justin Timberlake, and Nicki Minaj, several artists dropped new songs.

However, there were a few who made a louder noise than the others this week. Here's a look at the Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's jaw-dropping Super Bowl half time performance:

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira left everyone talking with their sizzling Super Bowl Half Time Performance at the dawn of the week. The ladies danced on their respective songs before they came together and set the stage on fire with their sensual dance moves. Check out the video below:

BTS on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon:

After giving a spellbinding Black Swan performance on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden, BTS is headed to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Host Jimmy Fallon confirmed the K-Pop band's return to the show and reached out to the ARMY requesting them for questions to ask the Bangtan Boys.

.@BTS_twt is coming back to #FallonTonight and Jimmy wants to ask them YOUR questions! Tweet your questions for BTS using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS! pic.twitter.com/rDJfU8A6nM — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2020

Oscars 2020:

Over the week, several developments about the ceremony made the headlines. From the interesting gifts in store for the Academy Awards winners (like a five-night stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber hotel, a 12-day cruise from Scenic Eclipse, Millianna crystal earrings, and a 24-karat gold vape pen), to the news that the Academy will remember Kobe Bryant among those the industry lost this year made the headlines.

Matthew Perry joins Instagram:

All our Friends are finally on Instagram! Matthew Perry finally decided to debut on the social media platform. A day after he created his Instagram account, Matthew shared a video of Chandler dancing as his first post.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first joint appearance since Megxit:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been laying low since the Queen approved of their decision to step down as "senior" royal family members. However, this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a couple in the US at an exclusive JPMorgan event in Miami. The couple has been staying with their son Archie at their Vancouver Island mansion since January.

