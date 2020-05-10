Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: BTS' Taekook sing Never Not, Brad Pitt plans Shiloh's bday, Jennifer Aniston

From BTS, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Aniston and Adele, here are the newsmakers of the week.

Despite the Coronavirus induced lockdown that has shut Hollywood down, stars are giving us something to talk about every day via their homes. Over the past week, several celebrities have made the headlines. The biggest ones being Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. While Brad and Angie were in the news for their relationship, Jennifer was entangled into the former couple when rumours about her closeness with Shiloh caught everyone's attention. Amid this, Brad's closeness with Alia Shawkat also made the headlines.

On the other hand, Adele grabbed eyeballs with her weight loss. The singer, who shed numerous pounds, posted a photo of herself to thank everyone for the birthday wishes. The photo dropped jaws. Is it even a weekend roundup of news if there isn't a mention of BTS? Bangtan Boys Jungkook and V left the ARMY begging for more when they came together for a VLive and sang Never Not.

Without further ado, here's a list of newsmakers of the week:

Brad Pitt - Angelina Jolie - Jennifer Aniston:

A source told Us Weekly earlier this week that Brad and Angelina share a "cordial" relationship today. The couple hit the rough patch and made the headlines for their ugly divorce. However, it seems like things are getting better between the two. The international publication also reported that Brad is throwing a part for Shiloh's birthday and hopes her siblings join her at his home. "Brad plans to organize a lot of fun stuff at his compound, like outdoor games and other surprises," an insider revealed. Angelina is throwing a separate party for the teenager at her place.

Speaking of Shiloh, a news report claimed the Jolie-Pitt daughter wanted to call Jennifer "mummy". However, the Friends alum's rep told Express UK that the claims are false. Read more here: Jennifer Aniston DISMISSES rumours of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh wanting to call her 'mummy'

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid engaged?

Rumours of ZiGi's engagement sparked after eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Zayn had got a new tattoo hinting at a possible engagement. The singer inked Kahlil Gibran's poem "On Marriage" which reads, "Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone. Give your hearts, but not into each other's keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other's shadow." The former One Direction singer's tattoo might have accidentally been revealed by international jeweller George Khalife. The new tattoo surfaces days after Gigi and her family confirmed that the supermodel is pregnant with the 1D singer. The couple hasn't revealed the gender of the baby yet. However, they are excited to start a family together.

ZAYN & GIGI GOT MATCHING BRACELETS. ZAYN HAS A NEW TATTOO, KAHLIL GIBRAIN’S POEM “ON LOVE AND MARRIAGE” Y’ALL THEY’RE GETTING MARRIED MY ZIGI HEART IS SO HAPPYYYYY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2SMQkqJMO2 — (@saint__baddie) May 3, 2020

Adele's incredible weight loss:

It was Adele's birthday earlier this week. As fans flooded social media for wishes, Adele took to social media to thank her fans while flaunting her new figure. The singer was seen sporting a black ensemble as she thanked her fans. "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels," she wrote before adding, "2020 okay bye thanks".

BTS' Jungkook and V's Never Not:

The ARMY hummed Lauv's Never Not all through the week courtesy Jungkook and V. Last weekend, Kookie shared the video of covering the song. While it broke several Twitter records, JK and Taehyung crooned the song together during their VLive over the week to send a frenzy among fans. TaeTae also made the headlines over the weekend for reaching out to Conan Gray for a collab. Read more here: BTS: V aka Taehyung proposes a collab with Conan Gray as latter reveals how much he adores the septet

if we don’t get a taekook subunit I’m actually going to fly to SK to throttle Bangpd pic.twitter.com/Zy6eTp3LEu — rushan⁷ (@vkoovie) May 5, 2020

Ariana Grande introduces her boyfriend:

Ariana Grande revealed she is "stuck" with her new beau Dalton Gomez. The singer revealed she is quarantining with the real estate tycoon in the video of her new song with Justin Bieber titled Stuck With U.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×