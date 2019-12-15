Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: BTS tweet breaks record, Selena & Justin's new album, Taylor v Scooter Braun

From BTS to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and Taylor Swift, here's a look at this week's biggest newsmakers of the week.

It was one helluva week on the Hollywood front. From the release of Jumanji: The Next Level to Harry Styles releasing his new album, Fine Line, we had a busy, busy week. However, there were a few stars and highlights that managed to cause a wave on social media. Today, we take a quick walk through the week gone by to see who managed to turn heads with their acts, who managed to drop jaws with their statements and who broke the internet.

Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

BTS' record-breaking tweet:

Twitter looked back at the year's most retweeted tweet on its platform. At first, the social media platform announced that the record-breaking egg boasted of the most retweeted tweet while BTS' tweet featuring Jungkook dancing to Billie Ellish's Bad Guy stood at the second position. However, the ARMY turned the tables and retweeted the hell out the BTS tweet and propelled it to the number one spot.

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner reunion:

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner dated in 2013 and since, they have been spotted together on and off. So when the ex-flames reunited a special The Late Late Show episode, where Harry Styles took over James Cordon's hosting duties, fans went gaga. The whole episode was a treat. However, a special segment titled Spill Your Gut or Fill Your Guts left fans begging for more. During the segment, Kendall asked Styles, "Which songs on your last album were about me?" Styles left everyone in shock when he chose to gulp down eat cod sperm than answer the question. Check out the video below:

Harry: pic.twitter.com/HtdGbzYV7C — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 11, 2019

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez tease their new albums:

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez left their respective fans begging after they teased their new albums. Selena had already announced that her new album is on its way. She confirmed the album arrives in 2020. This week, she announced that the album is titled Rare and it will feature 13 songs, which include the title track, Dance Again, Look at Her Now, Lose You to Love Me, Ring, Vulnerable, People You Know, Let Me Get Me, Kinda Crazy and Fun to name a few. Meanwhile, Justin teased something big is coming Beliebers' way in 2020. The singer has been tight-lipped about it.

Taylor Swift calling out Scooter Braun:

Taylor Swift was the biggest newsmaker of the week. The singer, who celebrated her 30th birthday this week like it was a holiday of its own, called out Scooter Braun during her Woman of the Decade award acceptance speech at Billboard’s Women in Music 2019 event. The singer called out the “unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying our music as if it’s real estate—as if it’s an app or a shoe line" before she took names. "This just happened to me without my approval, consultation or consent. After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. To this day, none of these investors have ever [contacted me] or my team directly to perform their due diligence on their investment in me to ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, my music… my handwriting," she said. She went on to call out his supporters and defined "toxic male privilege."

Jordyn Woods & Khloe Kardashian drama:

If you thought the drama between Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods would have ended last week, you are wrong my friend. The drama spilt over the week went by when Jordyn Woods took up a lie detector test if she slept with Tristan Thompson. Jordyn voluntarily took up the test and confirmed that she did not sleep with Khloe's ex-beau.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Christmas celebrations:

Us Weekly reported that Brad Pitt will be ringing in Christmas with his three children - Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The report added that the actor's Christmas Eve reunion would not see Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt in attendance. Brad would be bonding with his kids sans a monitor. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie rang in Christmas early with her The Eternal co-stars. Photos from the Marvel movie sets saw the actress join Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee for the pre-Christmas party.

SAG & Golden Globe Awards nominations:

This week, the Golden Globes 2020 nominations and SAG 2020 nominations were announced. The two prestigious award nominations saw Marriage Story and The Irishman receiving the biggest nods. Check out the complete nominations list here:

