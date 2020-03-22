Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: BTS' V shirtless, Kanye & Taylor's leaked call, Idris Elba Covid 19 positive

Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: From Idris Elba testing positive for Covid-19 to Black Widow postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak, it was a gloomy week for Hollywood. But, apart from Coronavirus, there were other newsmakers like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, and BTS who made the headlines.

Let's be honest, it has not been a good week for Hollywood. The Coronavirus outbreak has brought life standstill. Productions have stopped, films - including Black Widow this week - have been postponed. To top it off, several stars confirmed that they were infected with the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks had confirmed that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19. This week, Thor actor Idris Elba confirmed he hs been tested positive for Coronavirus. While their health updates brought gloom, Hollywood stars stayed indoors to combat the spread of the virus.

From Ellen DeGeneres to Jennifer Aniston, Jonas and Sophie Turner, international stars urged everyone to resort to social distancing. International singers like John Legend and Chris Martin hosted home concerts via Instagram Live. While Coronavirus had all our attention this week, there were a few other events that caused social media meltdown.

Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest newsmakers of the week from Hollywood:

Stars infected with Coronavirus:

This week, Thor actor Idris Elba, Game of Thrones stars Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma, and former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko confirmed that they were tested positive for Coronavirus.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Queen leaves Buckingham Palace:

The Covid-19 outbreak did not spare the Queen either. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philp left Buckingham Palace to set up a temporary base in Windsor. The Queen issued a heartfelt statement expressing her concern over the situation. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too are under lockdown in Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed the country’s border.

A message from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/xVJmB7aU40 pic.twitter.com/HLHqRnZGIP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2020

Angelina Jolie bans Jennifer Aniston from meeting the Jolie-Pitt kids:

While we battle the outbreak, a tabloid claimed Angelina Jolie has banned Jennifer Aniston from meeting the Jolie-Pitt children. The claim, made by Woman’s Day magazine, came a few days after reports of Jen's growing closeness towards Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was speculated. Read the details here: Angelina Jolie BANS Jennifer Aniston amid her custody battle with Brad Pitt?

Kanye West and Taylor Swift's "Famous" call leaks:

An unedited video of Kanye West and Taylor Swift's call before the controversial "Famous" song has leaked online. Back in 2016, Kim Kardashian shared a showing Kanye and Swift's conversation. As per the clip, Swift appeared to have approved the line "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b***h famous." At the time, Taylor claimed she was unaware and Kim deemed her a "snake" for denying approval. Over the weekend, a video with the full conversation was shared and Swifties stood by The Man singer. Read all about it here: Twitterati blast Kanye West after the unedited version of his 2016 phone call with Taylor Swift LEAKS

BTS V shirtless:

We hope this comes as a silver lining to the otherwise dark weekly round up. BTS member V took to Weverse, a platform to interact with BTS fans aka ARMY, and shared a shirtless photo. The picture left ARMY thirsty. The picture also drew reactions from BTS leader RM and Bangtan Boy J-Hope.

