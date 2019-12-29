Hollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Deadpool 3 confirmed, Priyanka's epic Christmas gift & BTS perform at SBS

The week was filled with several star newsmakers like Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Ryan Reynolds, Hilary Duff among many others. Check it out below.

The West was full love, hope and laughter as the stars celebrated Christmas and the holidays with their near and dear ones. From throwing extravagant bashes like the Kardashians to having a quiet sit down meal with family, the gram was lit (quite literally). The week was filled with several star newsmakers like Nick Jonas, , Ryan Reynolds, Hilary Duff among many others.

It's that time of the week when we look back on those who made the most amount of noise on social media and otherwise. Check it out:

Deadpool 3 confirmed

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds sent the supehero's fans into an overdrive when he announced that Deadpool 3 is officially in the works. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Reynolds, decked in his trademark Christmas sweater revealed that he is currently working on the film with the Marvel Studios team. "Yeah, we're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it," the 43-year-old actor shared.

Priyanka Chopra's epic Christmas gift from jiju Nick Jonas

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra gets to celebrate best of the both worlds. On her second Christmas with Nick Jonas, the couple spent some quality time with their family and close friends amidst a heavy blanket of snow. To make it extra special, Nick gifted Priyanka a snowmobile for Christmas this year and she was seen riding it like she was born to do so. PeeCee's gift was driven to the couple's Christmas stay by a Santa Claus and Priyanka couldn't keep calm.

Meghan and Harry's first Christmas card with son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are not spending the Christmas this year with the Royals, released a perfect family portrait Christmas card. However, baby Archie stole the limelight this year with his beady eyes. Complete with a Christmas tree and sweaters, Meghan and Harry's Christmas card was released by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust on Twitter as the couple wished their fans.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson shutdown breakup rumours

Cody Simpson joined Miley and her family for a big Christmas meal. The couple, who sent social media into a tizzy after Cody was spotted in a New York city bar with a group of women, came together for Christmas. The event came just a day after Miley and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth finalised their divorce.

Ed Sheeran on a break

The 'Perfect' singer took to Instagram to share some not-so-great news. Ed Sheeran revealed last week that he will be taking a break from music. He wrote: "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world." Sheeran said he wanted to travel so he could find some more things to write about in his lyrics.

Hilary Duff says 'I Do'

Hilary Duff, who has been making headlines for her Lizzie McGuire reboot, tied the knot with longtime partner Matthew Koma. The much-in love couple said 'I Do' and also took to social media to share their first wedding photo. She began dating Matthew Koma, a songwriter by profession, in January 2017, a year after her divorce from Mike Comrie was finalised.

BTS give fans a night to remember

The renowned South Korean pop band brought the Christmas spirit at the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019. The annual K-Pop musical event sees several K-Pop stars come together to deliver a great night for fans. And BTS kicked it off on a memorable note. Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope came together to pick out the best Christmas carols and set the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 on fire. From Silent Nights to Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, the band of boys took the spirit a notch higher.

JUNGKOOK SINGING OH HOLY NIGHT WITH THIS LITTLE GIRL ON CHRISTMAS DAY IS THE ONLY PERFORMANCE THAT MATTERS #JUNGKOOK #정국 @BTS_twt#BTSatGayoDaejun #SBSGayoDaejun2019

pic.twitter.com/c06ttcUJbW — αgʑ ♡ taehyung (@borahaejeonjk) December 25, 2019

