Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Friends' James Michael Tyler passes away; Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid's SPLIT

The past week in Hollywood has been full of some shocking developments. If you haven't had the time to catch up on all the happenings of H-town, worry not, we have got your dose of the weekly buzz that you may have missed. From a major fan favourite couple breaking up to the tragic demise of a beloved actor, the last week has been a mixed bag of some tragic as well as some light-hearted news. Among the most saddening news of the week though was the demise of Friends' Gunther aka James Michael Tyler who passed away on October 24. More updates on other major happenings of Hollywood are listed below.

Take a look at the Hollywood newsmakers of the week below:

Friends stars paid tributes to James Michael Tyler

The lead stars of Friends including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer paid heartfelt tributes to late actor James Michael Tyler who famously essayed the role of Gunther on the show. The actor passed away aged 59 following a two-year battle with cancer.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid breakup

In shocking news, Gigi Hadid's mother charged Zayn Malik on four counts of harassment which the singer pleaded to no contest. After releasing a statement regarding the accusations made by Yolanda Hadid, Malik refuted all allegations and has been placed on 90-day probation for each count. Amid all this, reports have suggested that the couple has parted ways following the singer's fallout with the model's mother.

Alec Baldwin's first public statement after Halyna Hutchins' death

After the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a set accident that was accidentally fired by actor Alec Baldwin, the actor recently made his first public statement as he mourned her death and stated that he has lost a friend and maintained that he has been in touch with her family since the day of her demise.

Khloe Kardashian and True test positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian recently took to Instagram to reveal that she and her daughter True Thompson have tested positive for COVID-19. The Good American founder confirmed the same on Twitter as she mentioned that the duo is in quarantine and following all the guidelines.

People's Choice Awards nominations

The nominations for People's Choice Awards 2021 were announced this week and it saw Marvel's show starring Tom Hiddleston domination in the TV nominations. Among musical artists, Justin Bieber bagged as many as 10 nods. The award ceremony has been scheduled to take place on December 7.

