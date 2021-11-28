Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Jessie J suffers miscarriage, Royals slam BBC, AMAs & Grammy updates

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the latest updates in the romances of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson and new nods from Grammys and AMAs--Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

AMAs 2021

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, alongside numerous other artists won big at the 2021 AMAs! All eyes were also on the celebrities that took the red carpet in their Sunday bests. The best-dressed celebrities included Cardi B, Winnie Harlow, Billie Porter, Becky G, Olivia Rodrigo, Jojo Siwa and many others.​

Royal Family SLAMS BBC

The royals were naturally fazed by the channel’s controversial documentary--The Princes and The Press. The family, through a joint statement via Buckingham Palace, said: "A free, responsible and open Press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy...However, too often overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

Jay Z makes history at the Grammys

The rapper and musician became the most-nominated Grammy artist with 83 nods under his name! As the 2022 Grammy Awards nominations were out on November 23, it witnessed Jay Z bagging 3 nominations thus making him the most Grammy-nominated artist in history.

Jessie J suffers a miscarriage

The grieving singer took to Instagram and revealed that she was pregnant but suffered the ultimate loss when the doctors no longer felt a heartbeat. She wrote: “After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat. This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know."

This Is Us drops final season trailer

Marking the start of the final season of the tearjerking series, the 16 episodes of the 6th and last season are scheduled to air on January 4, the series finale will be released in May. In the trailer of the last season, the 2-minute footage showed key scenes from the past five seasons as well as new footage.