Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: JLo disses ex ARod, Britney Spears enjoys small conservatorship win & more

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From drama between exes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to the latest updates from Britney Spears’ conservatorship, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Jennifer Lopez unfollows ex Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez recently made her relationship with Ben Affleck official on social media and amid reports of the duo house-hunting together with apparent plans to move in, fans noticed something rather big. JLo has now not only unfollowed ex Alex Rodriguez but also deleted her posts with him. JLo and Rodriguez announced their split in April 2021.

Kim Kardashian looked back at the brutal media coverage during her pregnancy

Kim Kardashian spoke about being "brutalised" by the media during her pregnancy and spoke about being compared to the Duchess of Cambridge. Kardashian said, "It was really, really crazy. They would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say, ‘Kate the waif and Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale", via The Independent.

Britney Spears gets freedom from father Jamie in conservatorship

According to Britney Spears' lawyer, Jamie Spears consented on Thursday to be removed as his daughter's conservator. “We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney." said Mathew Rosengart, in a statement to TMZ.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton patch up over a new project

This week US Weekly reported that the two royal Duchess’ are “getting along really well and have been in touch more often.” They further added that the Sussex royal has been interested in the collaborative documentary for a long time, which will highlight Kate’s charity work and the way she has been involved in philanthropy.

Celebrities started a “non-bathing” trend

After Dax Shepherd, Kristen Dunst, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed that they don’t bathe their kids until absolutely necessary, many celebrities like Jake Gyllenhal came forward revealing that they’re not a fan of showering themselves! Stars like Cardi B, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa however poked fun at the trend!