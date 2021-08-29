Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Kanye & Kim Kardashian’s vow renewal, Tom Cruise’s Indian craving & more

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the latest update in the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian romance to the latest updates from new Hollywood babies, trailers and more, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian renewed their vows amid split

Kim Kardashian recently made an appearance at ex-husband Kanye West’s third listening event for his album Donda. The 40-year-old SKIMS founder appeared on stage in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress. Kim walked in just minutes after Kanye lit himself on fire while walking around the stage.

Spencer teaser featured Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart shined bright as she brought the late Princess Diana to life on-screen. The film follows Princess Diana’s life when she was learning about certain truths from her marriage with Prince Charles, played by Jack Farthing, regarding his alleged affair.

Tom Cruise visited Asha Bhosle’s restaurant for Indian food

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise took some time out from shooting MI7 and spent the weekend devouring some Indian food! The Hollywood legend was spotted enjoying Chicken Tikka Masala at veteran singer Asha Bhosle’s restaurant Asha in Birmingham, UK.

Marriage on the cards for Jennifer and Ben Affleck?

According to photos obtained by Page Six, this week, Ben Affleck was snapped browsing through engagement rings at Tiffany's in LA. After Ben's recent outing, fans are now convinced that a Bennifer engagement is on the cards with a romantic proposal.

Dua Lipa celebrated 26th birthday

Dua Lipa has turned 26 this week and her friends and family made it a point to wish the singer on her birthday with lovely pictures and videos from their galleries. On August 22, sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, whose brother Anwar Hadid is Dua’s boyfriend, wished the New Rules singer on their social media platforms. Other than that, the singer was wished by Beyomce, Elton John, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim and more!