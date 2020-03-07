Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Katy Perry pregnant, Harry and Meghan spotted in London & BTS' Black Swan MV

This week, Hollywood was a mixed bag of feels as Katy Perry announced her pregnancy while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked hale and hearty during their first appearance in London post Megxit. Here's what you missed in the world of Hollywood this week!

Hollywood was buzzing with excitement this week as a balance was struck between happy and sad news! When it comes to the lighter side of entertainment, we had pop icon Katy Perry announce her pregnancy to the world with Never Worn White MV while Justin Bieber and Camila Cabello celebrated their 26th and 23rd birthday in style with Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes. However, with the recent Coronavirus outbreak, No Time To Die's release date has been delayed by seven months. BTS had ARMY in a state of unrest due to the surprise drop of Black Swan MV while Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school tested some students for Coronavirus. However, the true newsmakers were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who stole the spotlight with their first appearance in London post Megxit announcement.

Katy Perry announces pregnancy with Never Worn White MV

Katy Perry shocked the world when she announced to the world that she and fiance Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child in summer 2020. Revealing the news in the most Katy Perry way possible, the 35-year-old singer dropped Never Worn White's MV and flaunted her baby bump. The Teenage Dream singer also shared that the pregnancy was not an accident and that the couple is looking ahead to the next chapter in their lives. However, their reported Japan wedding has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's radiating smiles in 1st London appearance

In what will be their last hurrah of royal engagements, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't let the rain 'rain' on their parade as they attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at the Mansion House in London and looked so happy in love, like a true movie couple! The two will be finishing up their already scheduled engagements by March 31, 2020, which includes attending the Commonwealth Service with the Queen as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

BTS' Black Swan surprise MV dropped

In what was a surprise move for ARMY, BTS dropped an artistic music video for the pre-release single of Map of the Soul: 7, Black Swan. The music video took some major inspiration from the Natalie Portman starrer Black Swan (2010) as Jin's reflection doesn't follow him and Jimin performs until his last breath to deliver the performance of a lifetime. Furthermore, MOTS: 7 stood atop the Billboard 200 chart while the lead single ON entered the Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart at #4.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school tests students for Coronavirus

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school Thomas's Battersea confirmed via a statement that a few of their students have been self-isolated for suspected Coronavirus and are currently awaiting the test results. Prince William and Kate Middleton were informed about the Coronavirus testing. During their Ireland trip, William had joked that he and Kate were spreading the deadly virus.

Justin Bieber and Camila Cabello's birthday bashes

Justin Bieber and Camila Cabello turned a year older this week and had their better halves Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes celebrate the joyous occasion with them. While the now 26-year-old Justin partied with Hailey and his close friends in LA, Camila had a Cinderella-inspired 23rd birthday bash in the UK and was attached to the hip with Shawn throughout the bash.

No Time To Die release date delayed due to Coronavirus

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

Due to the Coronavirus scare affecting the global theatrical marketplace with countries like China and Japan putting restrictions on movie theatres, No Time To Die makers made the difficult decision to delay the release date by seven months. "The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020, with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020," their official tweet read.

