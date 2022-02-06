Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Kim breaks silence on Ye’s outbursts, Rihanna pregnant, Tom Brady retires

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From new feuds between Kanye West and ex Kim Kardashian to Rihanna and A$ap Rocky’s pregnancy announcement–Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Rihanna & A$ap Rocky announce pregnancy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. Over the weekend, the pair was pictured out in New York City, where Rihanna flaunted her baby belly while wearing a long pink jacket. Her enormous overcoat was unzipped at the bottom, revealing her growing baby belly! The couple’s celebrity friends and fans were all ecstatic over the news!

Jennifer Lopez got candid about Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez told People magazine that "I've never been better. It's just that we're all in a very beautiful moment." Referencing her romance with Ben Affleck, the 52-year-old star said: "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Tom Brady announces retirement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from NFL and his longstanding football career after 22 seasons. Soon after the announcement, his wife Gisele Bündchen, friends liek David Beckham, Mark Walhberg and many more showed their support through social media to the former football star!

Gigi Hadid gushes about daughter Khai

While speaking about her and Zayn Malik's 2-year-old daughter Khai, Gigi went on to reveal how the little one is smart and told to InStyle: "She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome."

Kim Kardashian blasts Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who has been trying to keep her silence intact amid her divorce drama with Kanye, called out her ex-husband in an Instagram Story statement. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”