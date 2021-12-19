Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Kim trying to expedite divorce with Kanye, Chris Noth faces rape allegations

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the latest updates in the pregnancy rumours, breakups and more--Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Meryl Streep “forgot” how to act

The Mamma Mia actress admitted she felt rusty while filming Don't Look Up. During an Entertainment Weekly roundtable, the 72-year-old actress said: "I found it really hard, really, really hard because I was aware that my character was funny. I didn't feel funny in the lockdown. And I just, I lost it. I forgot how to act, I forgot what I was about or, what am I? I'm this thing all put together of little component parts. And it sort of dismantles your humanity, to be isolated like that."

Chris Noth faces rape and sexual assault allegations

2 women came forward and spoke to THR about their experiences with the SATC alum and shared their story of being subject to alleged sexual assault by the star. In addition to the 2 women, actress Zoe Lister-Jones also spoke out and revealed new allegations against Noth. The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy piece about her experiences with Chris.

Priyanka Chopra SLAMS reporter for calling her “wife of Nick Jonas”

During her recent promotions of the film The Matrix, a recent report referred to Priyanka as "wife of Nick Jonas", despite her numerous achievements. Priyanka took to Instagram and expressed frustration over the same. Along with a screenshot of the report, Priyanka wrote "Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I’m still referenced as ‘the wife of…’ Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?"

Tom Holland shows interest in fatherhood

In a recent interview with People, the Spider-Man: No Way Home alum spoke about wanting to focus on his family after the latest MCU project and also added that he would love to think about starting a family soon. While Tom Holland may have made his relationship official with Zendaya fairly recently, it looks like the actor is already dreaming about a bright future for the duo.

Kim Kardashian makes a plea to EXPEDITE divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has requested the court to "terminate" her marriage as soon as possible. In court documents obtained by ET, the television star has expressed her desire to “bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status.”