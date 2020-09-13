Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: KUWTK comes to an end, BTS RM's birthday, Chris Evans' explicit photo leaks

If you've missed some of the juiciest scoops from Hollywood, fret not. Here's all you need to know what happened in the West this past week.

Another week of Hollywood tittle-tattle has come to an end and we decided to wind up for you some of the hottest scoops that happened in the West in the last one week. From Justin Beiber's new tattoo to Selena Gomez's revelations on anxiety, there is a little of everything that happened in Hollywood. So, if you've missed some of the juiciest scoops, here's all you need to know what happened in Hollywood this week.

- Curtain Call on Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Yes, you heard that right. The extremely popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 long years. Revolving around the famous Kardashian family, the show will take a bow in early 2021. The main reason behind the show's end is reported to be the Kardashians themselves. Following the announcement of the show’s ending after 14 years, Page Six revealed on 10 September 10 that the family decided to end the show because they finally grew tired after 20 seasons, and would prefer to go out "on a high note."

Read more here: Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons for this SHOCKING reason

- BTS RM's 26th birthday

look at namjoon and yoongi from then and now pic.twitter.com/qkYbpdDLtc — joon love bot ⁷ (@joonieRkive) September 12, 2020

RM celebrated his 26th birthday on 12 September and much to the delight of BTS ARMY, the Bangtan leader hosted a birthday V Live session which was immediately crashed by his BTS members. The boys sang Happy Birthday and were seen happily swaying around after Namjoon blew out the candles. Moreover, Jin, who had just woken up joined the party as well before Suga, with a guitar in hand, hilariously started playing and singing Happy Birthday which had Joonie and the members laughing out loud.

Read more here: BTS members crash RM aka Namjoon's birthday V Live as Suga hilariously plays the guitar for the Bangtan leader

Chris Evans' photo leaked

Avengers star Chris Evans left millions of fans pretty surprised and taken aback when he shared a seemingly innocent Instagram story of him playing the popular game, Heads Up. However, he forgot to edit the final video he shared on his story which gave a glimpse of the photos and videos in his phone gallery which also had a picture of his unmentionables.

Read more here: Chris Evans accidentally LEAKS a photo of his 'package' and causes social media meltdown

David Harbour and Lily Allen say 'I DO'

Stranger Things actor David Harbour and singer-songwriter Lily Allen said 'I Do' to each other as they exchanged their vows at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The wedding ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Speculation was rife as it was reported that they had obtained a marriage license while in Las Vegas. This is David‘s first marriage, and the second for Lily, who was previously married to Sam Cooper.

Read more here: Stranger Things star David Harbour marries singer Lily Allen in surprise Las Vegas wedding; See photos

Selena Gomez opens up on anxiety, Justin Bieber's new tattoo

Speaking about the effect of lockdown on her, 28-year-old Selena revealed that this was "definitely the most time" she has spent on her own since she was 16. “At first it was super uncomfortable, more so because of the anxiety I was carrying because of everything that is happening. I also feel like I got the opportunity to learn a lot about my country in ways that I never have before," the singer remarked.

Justin Bieber has a brand new tat! And this time it is his neck. The singer flaunted his new rose tattoo which he got inked close to his throat on the neck. The rose stems from his chest and covers one side of his neck. The new tattoo is placed on the opposite side of his "forever" tattoo.

Read more here: Selena Gomez REVEALS anxiety spiralled during quarantine but eventually left her with ‘sense of feeling good’

Taylor Swift’s Folklore breaks records

There's no stopping Taylor! The singer's latest studio album, Folklore, remains at Number 1 on Billboard 200 for the sixth week in a row as of 6 September. The album in total has earned 90,000 equivalent album units in the past week and now has the most weeks at Number 1 since Drake‘s album Views stayed on top for 13 non-consecutive weeks back in 2016.

Read more here: Taylor Swift’s Folklore breaks records as it remains No 1 on Billboard charts for the sixth consecutive week

Share your comment ×