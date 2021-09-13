Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Kylie Jenner’s 2nd pregnancy, Bennifer’s red carpet comeback & more

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the new babies being born into the world to the latest updates from new Hollywood trailers, reunions and more, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac went viral for PDA

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's jaw-dropping chemistry at Venice Film Festival's red carpet sent fans in a tizzy. The duo went viral for sharing a moment where Isaac sniffed his Scenes From a Marriage co-star's arm and kissed her on red carpet. Reacting to the same, Chastain took to Twitter to share a hilarious Addams family reference to the actual moment and wrote “September 12th” alongside.

Kylie Jenner CONFIRMS pregnancy

Kylie Jenner confirmed her second pregnancy in the most Kylie Jenner way possible! The makeup mogul took to Instagram to treat her 265 million followers (and counting!) with a heartwarming "pregnancy reveal" video which featured baby daddy, Travis Scott, and mom, Kris Jenner's ecstatic first reaction along to finding out the good news with daughter Stormi, 3, kissing her mommy's baby bump.

Emily in Paris alum Lily Collins got married

Lily Collins this week announced that she has married American film director and writer Charlie McDowell. In an Instagram post, Collins stated that the duo got married on September 4, and has ‘officially become each other’s forever.’ She penned a heartfelt note for her long-time fiancé while posting a wedding picture.

Bennifer reunites on the red carpet

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck lit up the red carpet during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The duo posed for photos together at the premiere of "The Last Duel" in Venice, Italy, on Friday evening - their first public appearance since rekindling their romance in April. Lopez was seen proudly walking beside and holding hands with Affleck who plays the role of Count Pierre of Alençon in his upcoming historical drama.

Cardi B became a mom for second baby

Rapper Cardi B announced the birth of her second child with her husband Offset. Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two posted an adorable picture of her carrying the baby in her arms along with Offset. The three of them still seem to be in the hospital where Cardi B gave birth to the newborn baby.