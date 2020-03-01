Hollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Lady Gaga drops single, BTS' carpool karaoke debut & Harvey Weinstein jailed

So, if you have missed out on some major happenings during the week then take a look at who grabbed headlines in the west. Check it out below.

Hollywood was abuzz with a whole lot of music this past week as some of the biggest names dropped new tunes. One of them was Lady Gaga. On the other hand, Justin Bieber's 'Seasons' YouTube series came to an end with Billie Eilish featuring in one of the last few episodes. Another group that sent social media into a tizzy were the Bangtan Boys aka BTS. So, if you have missed out on some major happenings during the week then take a look at who grabbed headlines in the west.

BTS debut on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

The K-pop band sent the BTS Army into a social media frenzy with their debut appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. The boy band also impressed Cardi B and Bruno Mars as they crooned their hit song in the car. It goes without saying, that BTS Army went gaga over the video which shows the boy band singing their hits. They also joined Jimmy Fallon for a special The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pre-recorded episode, which aired earlier this week, was watched by millions which saw them performing to their recently released song "On" at the iconic Grand Central Terminal.

Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love'

After a long break, Lady Gaga dropped her brand new single titled 'Stupid Love' last week. The song which has a super catchy tune was loved by her fans massively. However, there were reports that the single leaked online much before its release. Heard it? If not, check it out below.

Harvey Weinstein jailed

The tainted Hollywood producer after an extensive trial was found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape. As per reports, Weinstein may face a jail term of up to 25 years. A jury consisting of seven men and five women have found Harvey Weinstein guilty. The formal sentencing is due on March 11. However, the producer is currently in hospital due to his ill health.

Harry and Meghan to fend for their own security

If you haven't been living under a rock, you would know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Canada. And so far, their security was funded by the royal family. However, according to the latest report, the country will only pay for the couple’s security as long as they have the royal status attached to them and once they forsake it, they will no longer receive the special treatment. Yup, Meghan and Harry will have to fund it themselves.

Kobe Bryant memorial

Hollywood A-listers were at the Staples Center last week where a memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant was held. The emotional event saw Kobe's wife Vanessa breaking down as she remembered her husband and teenage daughter. The memorial left Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce in tears.

