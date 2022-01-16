Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Megan Fox’s fairytale proposal, Kim & Kanye drama, Jason Momoa split & more

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From new feuds between Kanye West and ex Kim Kardashian as well as Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, Bob Saget’s untimely demise and Megan Fox’s fairytale proposal--Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of keeping him away from their kids

In a chat with ET, the rapper detailed how Kim’s security stopped him from entering her house. He said: "My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined. And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to.”

Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears slam each other amid latter’s book release

After being dragged for being irresponsible and spewing false narratives on multiple occasions by sister Jamie Lynn, Britney broke her silence on Instagram and wrote: “She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???"

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split

Jason Momoa took to Instagram to announce a split from Lisa Bonet after nearly five years of marriage. He wrote: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage."

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a custom emerald ring

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged. The couple delivered the happy news this morning after the actress dropped a video of the sweet moment that MGK got down on one knee to propose to her. The video showcased the duo beneath a banyan tree that holds significance to their relationship.

Bob Saget passes away

Bob Saget, the famous comedian and the beloved TV dad Danny Tanner in Full House, has sadly passed away at the age of 65. Authorities informed that Bob was in Orlando for a comedy tour and was found unresponsive in his hotel room. Many of his friends, family and fans grieved his loss over social media after the news broke.