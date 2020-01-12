Hollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Meghan, Harry's bombshell decision, BTS comeback & Selena's songs on Justin

From the royal family crisis to a whole lot of new music, this week's Hollywood Newsmakers is an interesting mix. Check it out below.

Leading the newsmakers this week in the West are undoubtedly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who dropped an explosive announcement about quitting their roles as senior members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent royal fans and the world media into a tizzy as they announced their decision on social media. This week also saw a whole lot of music and trailers from BTS and Selena Gomez releasing Rare.

Royal family crisis

The year has been off to a controversial start for UK's royal family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family. Their statement shockwaves and also caught Queen Elizabeth off guard. The couple were subjected to an insane amount of backlash, following which Meghan Markle returned to Canada. The couple also announced their new functioning system in a detailed Q&A on their website. The #Megxit drama will continue to unravel in the coming week.

BTS drops comeback video trailer

The Bangtan Boys delighted the ARMY last week as they announced their most anticipated comeback. The K-Pop band revealed MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 and treated its ARMY to the comeback trailer. Big Hits Entertainment dropped a new video titled MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer and it features Suga pouring his heart out through his brilliant rap. As always, BTS fans made sure it went viral.

Golden Globes 2020

The Golden Globes 2020 was a starry affair as the award show kicked off the season a glitzy note. There were some big wins this year with Sam Mendes' 1917 winning Best Picture. Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Wellzeger, Brad Pitt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Awkwafina and many others took home the globe this year. Host Ricky Gervais' monologue made the most noise.

Selena Gomez drops 'Rare'

The songstress dropped her brand new album 'Rare' this week and won hearts of Selenators all over again. Last year, Selena had released 'Lose You to Love Me' from the album which went on to become one of the top hits. While she stayed away from mentioning specific names in the news songs, there are plenty of hints that Selena has dropped. One big hint seems to appear in the song 'Cut You Off' which screams Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber's shocking revelation

In a heartbreaking news, Justin Bieber revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease earlier this week. The pop star discussed the severity of the health issue in a candid post. “Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu-series I'm putting on YouTube shortly."

