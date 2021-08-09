Hollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Meghan Markle begins 40x40 campaign; Jennifer Aniston cuts off anti vaxxers

Hollywood had been on a rollercoaster this past week. Among some of the most eye-catching news stories from H-town, the one that grabbed immense eyeballs was Meghan Markle's announcement of launching the 40x40 campaign for women around the world. Not just that, she was well appreciated by some big names, including and her sister-in-law Princess Eugenie.

Another news that grabbed our attention majorly was Jennifer Aniston revealing to have cut ties with close friends over them not taking their vaccination jabs. The actress even reasoned her decision with strong logic when an Instagram user asked her if she had an explanation for her stance. The Friends alum did not hesitate to stick to her decision of cutting people off due to differences in opinion for vaccination jabs and has also urged her fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Meghan Markle announces 40x40 campaign on her 40th birthday

Meghan Markle has announced the 40x40 campaign to encourage young women 'regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength.' Meghan has also received a shout-out from Priyanka Chopra and Princess Eugenie for her current initiative. In the video, however, Prince Harry was spotted juggling in the background, and People magazine confirmed that a picture of their newborn, Lilibet Diana could also be seen in one of the frames.

Jennifer Aniston admits cutting ties with her anti vaxxer friends

During an interview for InStyle Magazine's September issue, Jennifer Aniston confessed to having dropped some people from her 'weekly routine' who haven't yet take their vaccination doses. Calling them 'a real shame', Jen went ahead to defend her stance when she faced criticism for cutting off ties with some of her friends over COVID-19 vaccination.

Jennifer Lopez reportedly wears an accessory gifted to her by Ben Affleck while dating during the 2000s

Amid going Insta-official, recreating an iconic moment from JLo's Jenny From the Block music video, and enjoying thoroughly at a recent vacation, Jennifer Lopez was also spotted sporting the Harry Winston bracelet that her boyfriend Ben Affleck reportedly gifted her in 2002. Previously, Jen was also seen wearing a necklace with 'Ben' written on it.

Matt Damon denies using the F Slur

After receiving backlash for admitting that his daughter urged him to stop using the F slur, as per an interview with The Sunday Times, Matt Damon had released a statement later clarifying that he stands with the LGBTQ community, and did not use the offensive term.

Selena Gomez CALLS OUT legal drama The Good Fight after the latter made a reference to her kidney transplant in the show

Following The Good Fight's joke about the singer's organ transplant in one of their episodes, Selena Gomez referred to the apparent joke as 'tasteless' and thanked her fans for having her back. Selena took to Twitter and Instagram to slam the writers for not stopping from the reference to go on air.

