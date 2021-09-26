Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Princess Beatrice baby news, Ben Affleck gushes about JLO, Khai’s 1st bday

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From new Bennifer updates to Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian teaming up for the hottest ad shoot fo 2021, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Princess Beatrice welcomes first child!

This week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together, a baby daughter! While revealing details of her birth, the palace officials shared the happy news on social media but still kept her name under wraps.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn’s daughter Khai turns 1!

Bella Hadid was a proud aunt as her sister Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai has turned 1 year old! To mark the occasion, the supermodel shared some never-seen-before pictures of the baby! As Zyan Malik and Gigi’s daughter turned 1 year old, Dua Lipa and Yolanda Hadid also shared sweet tributes.

Ben Affleck supports JLO

Ben Affleck couldn't stop gushing about Jennifer Lopez in a new interview. In their first joint interaction since rekindling romance, the duo spoke to AdWeek where Ben couldn't stop praising JLo for her career. Ben praised Lopez for being an inspiration to many and stated that he's in "awe" of her and the impact she has made on the world.

Sex and the City actor Willie Garson passes away

Actor Willie Garson, best known for playing Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City passed away aged 57. The actor's family confirmed the news to Variety on Tuesday. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Garson apart from Sex and the City, also famously played Mozzie on White Collar. Willie's sudden demise was mourned by Cynthia Nixon and others.

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian team up

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox posed for Kim Kardashian's new Skim collection and the duo looked absolutely phenomenal. "Cotton has never looked this good," the official SKIMS Instagram hinted on September 22, when Megan and Kourtney posed in black cotton underwear with a red apple between their mouths.