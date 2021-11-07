Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Priyanka Chopra gets nod to star in MCU, fans lose life at Astroworld concer

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the latest updates in Hailey and Justin Bieber’s marriage to new engagements, possible MCU debuts and more--Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Hailey Bieber vowed to stick by Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey recently appeared on the podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith and opened up about their marriage. Hailey on her part shared: "I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him. Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be," Hailey said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got a nod to star in MCU films

The Eternals star Richard Madden spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and was asked about his Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra on joining MCU and whether she’d make a good fit. "She'd make an awesome Marvel superhero. She's a wonderfully talented actress and she's beautiful and she's so strong and I think, she would absolutely nail it. Who knows? Maybe, we will see her as an Eternal one day," he teased.

Kristen Stewart gets engaged!

During her appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, the 31-year-old star revealed that she was proposed to by her girlfriend Dylan Meyer and she said yes! "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening," Stewart said.

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian back

This week Kanye West revealed that divorce with estranged wife Kim Kardashian isn't on the cards as yet. During an appearance on Revolt TV's Drink Champs podcast, he said: “She's still my wife, there ain't no paperwork. Divorce ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

8 fans lose life in Travis Scott’s concert

The rapper’s Astroworld concert in Houston left eight people dead after the chaos and ruckus caused the 8 fans to lose their life. Post the concert, the rapper said: "I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival.”