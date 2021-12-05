Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Rihanna rubbishes pregnancy claims, Shawn Mendes drops 1st song since split

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the latest updates in the pregnancy rumours, breakups and more--Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Rihana REACTS to pregnancy rumours

After fueling pregnancy rumours with a loose orange dress at a recent event, the queen on pop was said to be carrying A$AP Rocky's first child, as per claims. Reacting to the rumours, when a fan named Jen DMed Rihanna about the rumour, the singer said: "Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol," via Elle.

Virgil Abloh passes away

On Monday morning, designer, creative genius and fashion enthusiast Virgil Abloh, who was also the founder of Off-White and Louis Vuitton’s menswear artistic director passed away at the untimely age of 41 after fighting a private battle with cancer. The news was announced by the icon’s Instagram page and soon his famous friends, family and fans flooded the internet with messages over the tragic loss.

Harry Styles wraps up Love On Tour

After a long tour across the USA, Harry Styles took to Instagram this week and thanked fans for the "42 special nights" of Love On Tour. Opening up on his experience of conducting the tour, The Watermelon Sugar singer said that it has been a "privilege" to perform for the audience for the last few months of the tour.

Shawn Mendes drops 1st song post Camila Cabello breakup

Almost two weeks his split with Camila Cabello, Mendes dropped a new song titled It'll Be Okay. The emotional ballad revolves around the aftermath of a breakup and talks about rising back up after all the pain and hurt.

Rihanna honoured as the National Hero of Barbados

The Fenty founder was honoured as her home country’s (Barbados’) 11th-ever National Hero! The event also served as the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for the country’s first-ever president, Dame Sandra Mason. If you didn't know, Barbados formally removed British royal Queen Elizabeth as its head of state, transitioning from a Commonwealth to a republic nation.