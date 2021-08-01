Hollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Scarlett Johansson sues Disney; Amal Clooney sparks pregnancy rumours

There's never a dull moment when it comes to Hollywood and the past week wasn't any different when it comes to some major happenings. Among one of the biggest news to rock Hollywood recently was Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney over the streaming release of her film. A lot of back and forth happened as the studio fired back at Johansson's claims and also earned a savage response from the actress' team in response to it.

Another major newsmaker this week happened to one of Hollywood's most amazing couples, George Clooney and Amal Clooney. Reports suggested that Amal was expecting a baby although, the speculations were soon denied by the actor's reps. From Britney Spear's conservatorship case to Justin Bieber's supportive stand for US gymnast Simone Biles, check out all the interesting happenings of this week.

Take a look at the newsmakers of the week below:

Scarlett Johansson files a lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson sued Disney over breach of contract relating to Black Widow's release on their streaming platform. As per the actress' statement, she was promised a wide theatrical release for the film and with its streaming release, Johansson's promised compensation will now be compromised. While Disney has denied the actress' claims of contract breach, it looks like the case is going to make some major news in the coming weeks as well.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney pregnancy rumours

Several reports suggested that Amal Clooney and George Clooney are expecting another baby together, almost four years after they welcomed their twins. Although the rumours were soon shut down after a spokesperson for the couple spoke out to set the record straight.

Britney Spears' lawyer files plea to remove her father as conservator

In a major development relating to Britney Spears' conservatorship case, the singer's new lawyer filed a plea in LA court asking to remove and replace her father as conservator. The singer also nominated Jason Rubin, an accountant to take over her father's role.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a BEN necklace

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance seems to be getting serious by the day and while the duo has been enjoying a romantic vacation together, eagle-eyed fans noticed something rather sweet about the couple as Jennifer rocked a necklace that read 'Ben' during one of her outings.

Justin Bieber shares a supportive message for Simone Biles

Amid the Olympics 2021 fever, sports fans were treated with sad news as US gymnast Simone Biles announced her withdrawal from the tournament owing to mental health concerns. Biles received a supportive message from Bieber for her decision as he shared a post on social media lauding her move.

