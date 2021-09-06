Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Scott’s explosive DMs, truth behind Brangelina split, deets of GOT reunion

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the new update in the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce to the latest updates from new Hollywood trailers, reunions and more, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Netflix announced YOU season 3 release date!

This week, Netflix announced that the highly-anticipated show--You is finally on the way with Season 3! Taking to YouTube, Netflix posted an eerie clip where Penn Badgley’s character Joe Goldberg is tormented about becoming a father and deciding what to name his new baby boy. Along with the clip, the streaming platform wrote: “And a baby makes 3. YOU S3 coming October 15, only on Netflix.”

Emilia Clarke spills details on GOT reunion

Clarke opened up about the exciting Game of Thrones reunions she had with co-star Jason Momoa this month! If you didn’t know, the former co-stars got together last month for co-creator David Benioff‘s birthday party! Now, speaking to People magazine, Emilia dished on what happened at the mini-reunion. “Oh God, it was beautiful, when Jay‘s in town, you know it’s going down,” Emilia joked.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to introduce Queen to Lilibet

According to The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is planning to introduce the Queen to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor if the monarch agrees on meeting the couple in the coming weeks.

Angelina Jolie breaks silence on Brad Pitt divorce

In a chat with The Guardian, Jolie opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt and expressed that it wasn't a decision that she took on lightly as she said, "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," she said. Jolie also hinted at the domestic abuse allegations made against Pitt as she spoke about fearing for her children's rights and their safety amid the legal battle with her estranged husband.

Scott Disick DMed Younes Bendjima, dissing Kourtney Kardashian

Disick was seen mocking the couple's PDA-filled snap from Italy as he wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!????" His comment has left Kravis fans shocked. Younes surprised everyone when he took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of Scott's DM to him which seemed to throw shade at Kourtney and Travis Barker as he wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." It also irked a response from Bendjima who shutdown Disick saying, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy PS: I ain't your bro."