Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Selena Gomez drops Coldplay collab, Adele debuts new music

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the latest updates in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce to Selena Gomez and Cardi B’s latest collaborations, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Gigi Hadid celebrates sister Bella’s birthday

Taking to Instagram, the new mom wished her sister and supermodel Bella Hadid. Gigi wrote: "She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie. I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfilment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve !!!!!! Can’t wait. 25! I love you more every sun-lap."

Daniel Craig gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

After a trailblazing role as James Bond in his final film No Time To Die, Daniel Craig was awarded a star on the famous star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in LA. In his speech, Craig said, "It's an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood. Me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man."

Kim Kardashian uses marital surname at SNL despite divorce

Kim hosted her first Saturday Night Live show recently and during her introduction, the SKIMS founder surprisingly introduced herself as Kim Kardashian West, her name after she accepted ex-husband Kanye West’s surname. The promo of the show further features Halsey shutting down the idea of Strong to start a "girls group" with Kim and her.

Adele REACTS to collaboration rumours with Beyonce

Adele had a big week, after being featured as cover star on both Vogue America and British Vogue the singer dropped new music!! During an Instagram Live where she gave a sneak peek of her new song Easy on Me for her fans. When constantly asked about whether she’s collaborating with Beyonce, she simply said: "I’m not making a song with Beyonce. I don’t know why so many of you are asking that."

Selena Gomez and Coldplay collaborate for emo track

Selena Gomez and Coldplay announced their collaboration for an upcoming track, Let Somebody Go on Monday as they shared a glimpse of the emotional track on social media. Both Selena and the band confirmed the news by dropping a teaser of the song which will feature in the band’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres that is to release on October 15.