Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shawmila reunite, Julia Fox confirms dating Kanye West with steamy pics

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From new romances of Kanye West and Julia Fox and Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal--Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian amid paternity drama

Amid Tristan Thompson’s latest paternity drama, the NBA player apologised to Khloe and wrote on Instagram: "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted together post split

After breaking up almost 2 months ago, ​​​​former couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted spending time together in photos obtained by TMZ. The singers were spotted hanging out in Miami, Florida, walking their Golden Retriever, Tarzan.

Julia Fox confirms dating Kanye West

The actress wrote for Interview magazine and described their "instant connection." She wrote: "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

Meghan Markle received gross settlement from Brit media after legal win

After winning the gruelling battle with Associated Newspapers over the invasion of her privacy, Meghan Markle received a settlement of 1 pound from the British newspaper, but to say the amount is minuscule would be an understatement. If you aren’t familiar with which lawsuit–Markle won a ruling in the Court of Appeal in London against the Associated Newspapers’ Mail after they printed parts of a private letter she wrote to her father ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

Jacob Elordi moving on with Olivia Jade

Just 2 months after his breakup from supermodel Kaia Gerber, the Euphoria star is reportedly moving on with Olivia Jade. The 24-year-old Euphoria star and the 22-year-old YouTuber are "casually dating," according to one of Olivia’s close friends.