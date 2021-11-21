Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Taylor Swift & Adele drop new music, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello SPLIT

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the latest updates in the romances of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson and breakups of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello and Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi to Taylor Swift and Adele’s new album drops--Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirm dating rumours

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson who were being linked romantically for a few months now seemingly confirmed their relationship as they stepped out holding hands. According to Page Six, “They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello SPLIT

The couple announced the end of their romantic relationship after dating for 2 years. While ‘Shawmila’ fans will ‘Never Be The Same’ as Cabello’s song suggests, but the duo assured fans that they will continue being best friends as they have been for the past 7 years, regardless of their romantic past.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi SPLIT

Not a good week for Hollywood couples as Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi also broke it off according to Page Six. A source revealed that the model, 20, and the Australian actor, 24, ended their relationship on 'amicable' terms. Kaia has subsequently removed all traces of Jacob from her social media, although the two continue to follow one another.

Meghan Markle returns to TV

The Duchess will finally make a return to the small screen this week at her sit-down interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres! The former royal is set to appear on Ellen’s show and the studio has already releaser a teaser clip from the episode which drops hints on what the duo will talk about!

Taylor Swift and Adele release their anticipated albums!

A big week in music as Taylor Swift and Adele both released their highly-anticipated albums this week! While Taylor released her album RED (Taylor’s version), Adele dropped her 4th studio album and the first one in the past 6 years--titled 30. Both records created a frenzy online to say the least.