Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Taylor Swift engagement claims, Adele breaks down, Bella Hadid bears it all

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From new feuds between Kanye West and ex Kim Kardashian to Priyanka and Nick's new baby girl and Adele's unfortunate news--Scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Taylor Swift fuels engagement rumours

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship has been going stronger than ever! As the couple has been dating each other for quite some time now, fans have been speculating about them tying the knot and the recent rumours have been sparked after the two lovebirds were spotted leaving for a romantic vacation to Cornwall.

Bella Hadid got candid about mental health struggles

In a candid chat with WSJ, Bella Hadid revealed that since the past few years, the model had been such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for her to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside. However, after learning to cope with her anxiety and other mental health issues, Hadid claims she has learnt to love her fashion and dress in a way that makes her happy.

Adele breaks down while announcing some bad news

Adele postponed the dates for her Las Vegas residency which was originally slated to begin on Friday. The singer took to Instagram to announce the same in a video where she got tearful as she said, "My show ain't ready." The Easy on Me singer apologised to her fans for the last-minute news as he got tearful in the new Instagram video.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl

Taking to Instagram, the duo revealed that they had welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The actress and the singer have shared a joint statement noting that they are "overjoyed" with the arrival of their newborn. According to TMZ, they have welcomed a baby girl in a Southern California Hospital.

Julia Fox set the record straight about Kanye West

Julia Fox shut down all rumours that she was dating the rapper for fame or money, she told Page Six: "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real." She added that she only cares about creating art and "putting things into the world."