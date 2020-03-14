Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus & Harry, Meghan's final royal event

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tom Hanks made the shocking revelation that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus. On the other hand, all eyes were on the Fab 4 at the Commonwealth Service, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came face-to-face with Prince William and Kate Middleton for their final royal engagement. Here's what you missed in the world of Hollywood this week!

With the coronavirus outbreak getting the 'Pandemic' tag, Hollywood has taken a massive hit on a collective spectrum! Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson left everyone bewildered when they announced that they were tested positive for coronavirus. On the other hand, movies like Fast & Furious 9, Mulan and A Quite Place Part II, have delayed their release dates. Then, we have the Royal Family, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being given the outsider treatment already, with their Commonwealth Service appearance, which also marked their final royal engagement.

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and we found to be positive," Tom Hanks wrote via Twitter to give millions of fans the shock that will last a lifetime. Tom and his wife Rita Wilson were in Australia, with the 63-year-old actor shooting for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic while Rita made her debut at Sydney Opera House. A crew member from the Baz Luhrmann's set was tested positive and the production was quickly put to a halt. Tom and Rita's 25-year-old son Chet Hanks revealed that his parents are coping well and aren't even that sick. "It’s like it picked the celebrity we cared the most about to make a point," Whitney Cummings said it best in reference to the heartbreaking news.

Black Widow's final trailer dropped & Fast & Furious 9's release date pushed to 2021

Black Widow's release date still appears to be the same (India: April 30, 2020) with the final trailer releasing this week. In the epic new trailer, while Scarlett Johansson's storyline is at the center, the focus, however, was on Florence Pugh's mysterious character, Yelena Belova. The final trailer of Black Widow surely left a mark on the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans, who were waiting since the longest time for a standalone film on OG 6 Avenger, Natasha Romanoff.

On the other hand, while Vin Diesel initially assured fans that the release date of Fast & Furious 9 would not be pushed with the recent coronavirus outbreak, the makers finally decided to push back to a year. This means, that fans will have to wait some more to see Vin go up against John Cena, as F9 is now slated to release in the US on April 2, 2021.

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Judge James Burke sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in jail, on account of criminal sexual act in the first and third-degree rape. The disgraced Hollywood mogul has now been registered as a sex offender.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle meet Prince William & Kate Middleton at Commonwealth Service for final royal engagement

All eyes were on the Fab Four at the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's final royal engagement saw them face-to-face with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The awkwardness between the two was palpable as William and Kate royally ignored Harry and Meghan, who were seated behind The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. This was in spite of an attempted hello by Meghan, who only got a brief smile from William and Kate.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt & Shiloh Jolie-Pitt undergo surgeries

In an International Women's Day essay for Time, Angelina Jolie revealed that her and Brad Pitt's daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 11, had undergone surgeries recently and were in the recovery stage. Brad had skipped on the BAFTAs 2020 to be by his family's side. Brangelina, in spite of their differences, held a united front when it came to their children.

Suga's birthday celebrations and V's Sweet Night release

BTS member Suga turned 27 on March 9, 2020, and tricked Jin into not just treating him but the rest of the septet as well as their staff. Suga also shared a video of Jin paying for the extravagant $728 meal proving that he is the most caring hyung. On the other hand, V made headlines for the release of his solo song Sweet Night, which was a part of good friend Park Seo-joon's K-drama, Itaewon Class' OST. Sweet Night has already earned 76 #1's on iTunes and counting.

