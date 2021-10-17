Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Zendaya praises BF Tom Holland, Coldplay QUITTING music soon

It has been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And ​​it is again that time of the week when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who made a noise in Hollywood. From the latest updates in Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly romance to Zendaya and Tom Holland’s chemistry, scroll down to see the biggest drama that went down this week.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly gave their 1st joint interview

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently spoke to British Style GQ and opened up about the highs and lows of their relationship. Kelly said, "It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

Zendaya was all praise for her BF Tom Holland

Zendaya opened up about her on-screen and off-screen BF Tom Holland and shared what she loves most about him. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure - you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo [laughs], he is perfectionist,” Zendaya told InStyle.

Chris Martin hints at Coldplay disbandment

Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin has announced that the band intends to stop creating music after releasing twelve albums. Ahead of the release of the ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, the band's main vocalist, 44, said that the band would only produce three more albums before leaving the studio for good.

Daniel Craig shared advice for the next James Bond

Former James Bond star Daniel Craig recently opened up and spoke about his potential successor who will be essaying the role of the British spy after him. The star even shared some advice for his predecessor! “There’s a couple of things I’d say, but I mean, one, don’t be s**t, I would say you’ve got to grab it and make it your own. I think that’s the way to go forward.”

Ryan Reynolds announced a sabbatical

After the wrap of his latest film Spirited, Ryan said “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.” If you didn’t know, Spirited, a musical that reimagines A Christmas Carol with Reynolds as Ebeneezer Scrooge, required Reynolds to do more than simply act. He mentioned the amount of effort that went into the part, stating, “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.”