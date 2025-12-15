Hollywood OTT Releases of This Week (December 15 to 21, 2025): From Emily in Paris Season 5 To Fallout Season 2

The third week of December has a lot of exciting releases for fans of English-language content. Lilly Collins is finally back with another trip around Paris (and Italy), while all the excitement has managed to push forward the release of Fallout Season 2. Check out all the releases this week.

1. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 6

David Letterman returns with a new set of guests, where he will speak in depth with actor-director Michael B. Jordan, YouTube phenomenon MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), and actor-producer Jason Bateman, diving into their demanding careers and their approach in life.



Cast: David Letterman, Michael B. Jordan, MrBeast, Jason Bateman

David Letterman, Michael B. Jordan, MrBeast, Jason Bateman Director: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Bateman, David Letterman

Michael B. Jordan, Jason Bateman, David Letterman No. of episodes: 3

3 Genre: Talk show

Talk show Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: December 16, 2025

2. Fallout Season 2

With all the excitement surrounding its release, the show’s release was pre-poned by a day. Lucy and The Ghoul are back hunting for the former’s father, Hank MacLean, in New Vegas. They come across the teams of the New California Republic and Caesar's Legion and end up discovering more clues about Vault-Tec's conspiracy. Brotherhood of Steel is also explored this season, with the rise of Maximus. Cooper Howard (The Ghoul) faces war flashbacks, showcasing his interactions with Mr. House as well as his relationship with his wife, Barb.

Cast: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Walton Goggins, Macaulay Culkin, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Theroux

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Walton Goggins, Macaulay Culkin, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Theroux Director: Jonathan Nolan, Graham Wagner, Geneva Robertson-Dworet

Jonathan Nolan, Graham Wagner, Geneva Robertson-Dworet No. of episodes: 8

8 Genre: Post-apocalyptic Drama

Post-apocalyptic Drama Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Release Date: December 16, 2025

3. Emily in Paris Season 5

Emily is now juggling between Italy and Paris. With some past connections threatening to take over her new life any time soon, she tries her best to persevere in the demanding workplace atmosphere while also balancing her love life. A complicated professional decision is expected to backfire on her, leaving her in a dilemma between her personal and professional lives.

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount

Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount Director: Andrew Fleming, Peter Lauer, Zoe R. Cassavetes, Katina Medina Mora, Erin Ehrlich

Andrew Fleming, Peter Lauer, Zoe R. Cassavetes, Katina Medina Mora, Erin Ehrlich No. of episodes: 10

10 Genre: Romantic, Comedy, Drama

Romantic, Comedy, Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: December 18, 2025

4. Born to be Wild

The wildlife series aims to showcase endangered baby animals being raised by humans to return to the wild. Narrated by Hugh Bonneville, it offers deep insight into the conservation efforts for species like lynx and orangutans.

Cast: Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville Director: Lucy van Beek, Alex Williamson, Isla Robertson

Lucy van Beek, Alex Williamson, Isla Robertson No. of episodes: 6

6 Genre: Wildlife Docu-Series

Wildlife Docu-Series Where to watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Release Date: December 19, 2025

5. Breakdown: 1975

Set in the America of 1975, the film covers the BTS story of how the turbulent times back then gave rise to a lot of impressive content, including films like Taxi Driver, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Jaws, and Network. Crime stories, serial killer profiles, unsolved mysteries, historical facts, nature and wildlife, disasters, and more are covered as part of the deep dive into the American cinematic scene from the past.

Cast: Jodie Foster, Peter Bart, Peter Biskind, Josh Brolin

Jodie Foster, Peter Bart, Peter Biskind, Josh Brolin Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Genre: Documentary

Documentary Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: December 19, 2025

6. Roofman

Set in 1998, the real-life inspired story follows a divorced U.S. Army veteran from North Carolina, struggling to raise his 3 children, who finds a unique way to provide for them– robbery. He ends up entering and escaping a local fast food chain, earning the Roofman nickname. After getting caught and being imprisoned, as well as losing the custody of his children, he sneaks out and begins a relationship with an unsuspecting woman to forge an identity and begin a new life. He is soon arrested again, adding 32 years to his initial 45 years of imprisonment.

Cast: Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Peter Dinklage, Ben Mendelsohn, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang

Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Peter Dinklage, Ben Mendelsohn, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang Director: Derek Cianfrance

Derek Cianfrance Genre: Crime

Crime Where to watch: Lionsgate Play, OTTplay Premium

Lionsgate Play, OTTplay Premium Release Date: December 19, 2025

7. Sorry, Baby

The American independent film is finally finding its way to the digital world. Following the story of a literature professor named Agnes in rural New England who experiences physical assa*lt by a trusted fellow professor, Preston Decker. The movie shows her coping with it and deciding whether to press charges, as well as the life around her as a survivor. It covers her meeting with friends from the past as well as growing in her career, while raising a cat. In the end, she comes across a baby being brought into the cruel world, full of crimes and bad people, and decides to offer her support right from the get-go.

Cast: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie, Louis Cancelmi, Kelly McCormack, Lucas Hedges, John Carroll Lynch

Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie, Louis Cancelmi, Kelly McCormack, Lucas Hedges, John Carroll Lynch Director: Eva Victor

Eva Victor Genre: Black Comedy, Drama

Black Comedy, Drama Where to watch: HBO Max

HBO Max Release Date: December 19, 2025

ALSO READ: Hollywood Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week (December 15 to 21, 2025): From Avatar Fire and Ash to The Housemaid