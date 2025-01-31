Hollywood OTT Releases of This Week: Spider-Man, A Real Pain, and More

This week brings an exciting lineup of Hollywood OTT releases across major streaming platforms, featuring gripping dramas, action-packed adventures, and thrilling documentaries. From a fresh take on Spider-Man’s origins to the return of Mythic Quest, here’s what to watch and where:

Babygirl (Prime Video / Apple TV+, January 28)

Originally a theatrical release, this erotic thriller stars Nicole Kidman as a highly powerful CEO who risks it all to start an affair with a much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson. Directed by Halina Reijn, the film also features Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas.

Mythic Quest Season 4 (Apple TV+, January 29)

The beloved workplace comedy returns, bringing Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, and the rest of the ensemble back. This season, the team at Mythic Quest navigates shifting industry trends, workplace dynamics, and personal connections in the ever-evolving gaming world.

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man (Disney+, January 29)

The animated series offers a unique take on Peter Parker’s journey in the MCU. With a visual canvas inspired by classic comic books, the show explores Spider-Man’s early years like never before.

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (Netflix, January 29)

Revisiting the notorious O.J. Simpson case, this documentary dives deep into the 1990s trial that captivated America, featuring new insights and perspectives on the high-profile case.

The Recruit Season 2 (Netflix, January 30)

Noah Centineo returns in the second season of The Recruit as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, who gets entangled in dangerous international disputes.

You’re Cordially Invited (Prime Video, January 30)

A destination wedding disaster unfolds as two families find their accommodations double-booked at a remote resort, leading to chaotic, comedic mishaps.

The Snow Girl: The Game of the Soul (Netflix, January 31)

The Spanish thriller continues as journalist Miren investigates a girl’s murder and another girl’s disappearance.

A Real Pain (Prime Video, January 31)

Jesse Eisenberg’s latest film follows mismatched cousins touring Poland to honor their grandmother, only to confront long-buried family conflicts.

The Wild Robot (Netflix, January 31)

This animated adaptation tells the touching story of Roz, a shipwrecked robot who must learn to survive and connect with the island’s wildlife, forming an unexpected bond.

Queer (Mubi, January 31)

Luca Guadagnino directs the adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novel. The film stars Daniel Craig as an American expatriate in 1950s Mexico City who is caught in a passionate but, according to the time, unsettling romance.

The Pitt (Max, January 31)

A gripping medical drama set in a Pittsburgh hospital, exploring the personal and professional struggles of healthcare workers.

1923 Season 1 (Prime Video, February 1)

A prequel to Yellowstone, this Western drama follows the Dutton family in the early 1900s, navigating prohibition, drought, and economic struggles in Montana.

With such a diverse array of titles hitting streaming platforms, there’s something for everyone. We hope you find the best fit for you.