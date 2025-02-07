Hollywood OTT Releases of This Week: The Order, Apple Cider Vinegar and More

This week brings a fresh lineup of movies and shows on streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Disney+. From thrilling action dramas to heartfelt comedies, here’s a roundup of the latest releases you can stream now.

1. Kinda Pregnant – Netflix (February 5)

Kinda Pregnant is a 2025 American comedy directed by Tyler Spindel. Written by Julie Paiva and Amy Schumer, the film stars Schumer alongside Jillian Bell, Brianne Howey, and Will Forte.

The story follows a woman navigating unexpected life changes with humor and chaos. Known for Schumer’s signature comedic style, the film offers light-hearted entertainment with plenty of laughs.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar – Netflix (February 6)

Inspired by a true story with a shocking twist, Apple Cider Vinegar stars Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson, an Australian wellness influencer. Belle claims she cured her terminal brain cancer through healthy living, gaining massive popularity online.

However, the truth unravels when it’s revealed she was never diagnosed with cancer. The series delves into the world of social media deception, exploring how easily misinformation can spread.

3. The Order – Prime Video (February 6)

The Order is a Canadian action thriller directed by Justin Kurzel, based on the non-fiction book The Silent Brotherhood. The film follows an FBI agent on a mission to dismantle a white supremacist group active in the U.S. during the 1980s.

Starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, and Jurnee Smollett, the film offers a gripping look into the dark world of extremist organizations and the agents who risk their lives to stop them.

4. Sweet Magnolias Season 4 – Netflix (February 6)

The beloved romantic drama Sweet Magnolias returns for its fourth season. Based on Sherryl Woods’ novels, the series focuses on three lifelong friends, played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley, navigating love, career challenges, and family life in the charming town of Serenity.

5. The Kardashians Season 6 – Disney+ (February 6)

The Kardashian-Jenner family is back with Season 6 of The Kardashians on Disney+. This reality series offers an inside look at their personal and professional lives, from business ventures to family dynamics.

As a continuation of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the show remains a must-watch for fans who enjoy celebrity culture and behind-the-scenes drama.

6. Clean Slate – Prime Video (February 6)

Clean Slate is a new American sitcom co-created by and starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace. The series follows the humorous and heartfelt journey of a father and his estranged adult child as they reconnect after years apart.

7. We Live in Time – HBO Max (February 7)

We Live in Time is a romantic comedy-drama starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. Directed by John Crowley, the film explores a couple’s relationship over a decade, using a nonlinear narrative to capture their highs and lows.

