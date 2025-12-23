Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: What to Watch on Netflix and JioHotstar, From Stranger Things 5 to Nobody 2

Major theatrical Christmas releases may be dominating headlines, but OTT platforms are quietly offering strong alternatives this week. From action-heavy sequels to one of Netflix’s most-awaited finales and a new sci-fi thriller, streaming services have lined up content for different tastes. With the holiday season bringing extra downtime, these Hollywood OTT releases of the week are well-timed for viewers looking to stay in. Here’s a clear look at the top Hollywood OTT releases streaming this week.

Nobody 2

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Sharon Stone

Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Sharon Stone Director: Timo Tjahjanto

Timo Tjahjanto Language: English

English Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release date: December 22, 2025

Streaming on JioHotstar from December 22, Nobody 2 brings Bob Odenkirk back as Hutch Mansell. The sequel follows Hutch as he tries to take a quiet family vacation, hoping to stay away from violence. That plan quickly collapses after a minor run-in with local bullies escalates into a much larger conflict.

The story shifts to Plummerville, a rundown amusement park town controlled by corrupt forces. Hutch finds himself dealing with a crooked sheriff, a shady theme park operator, and a powerful crime boss played by Sharon Stone. The film leans into fast-paced action while expanding Hutch’s world beyond the first film.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder Creators: The Duffer Brothers

The Duffer Brothers Language: English

English Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama

Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama Release date: December 26, 2025

Netflix’s biggest release of the week is Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2, streaming from December 26. The volume includes three episodes and continues the final chapter of the globally popular series. With the story nearing its conclusion, expectations remain high for emotional moments and major plot developments.

The Copenhagen Test

Cast: Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Brian d’Arcy James

Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Brian d’Arcy James Director: Nima Nourizadeh, Jet Wilkinson, and Kevin Tancharoen

Nima Nourizadeh, Jet Wilkinson, and Kevin Tancharoen Language: English

English Genre: Sci-Fi, Espionage, Thriller

Sci-Fi, Espionage, Thriller Release date: December 27, 2025

Closing the week is The Copenhagen Test, streaming on JioHotstar from December 27. The film is set in the near future and follows an intelligence analyst who discovers his brain has been hacked using experimental nanotechnology. As he races to uncover the truth, the story blends espionage with science fiction.

With its tech-driven plot and strong cast, The Copenhagen Test adds variety to this week’s Hollywood OTT releases and appeals to viewers looking for a smart thriller.

