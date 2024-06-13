Hollywood Squares: Drew Barrymore Set To Star In The Centre Square Alongside Host Nate Burleson In Upcoming Game Show Reboot

CBS is bringing back the classic game show Hollywood Squares, with Nate Burleson as host and Drew Barrymore in the famous center square. Here's everything we know so far about the show reboot.

Drew Barrymore takes center square alongside Nate Burleson

Nate Burleson, a former NFL wide receiver, is now a co-host on CBS Mornings and covers football for CBS's The NFL Today. He played in the NFL for 11 years with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions. The new Hollywood Squares will premiere in January 2025 on Wednesday evenings after The Price Is Right at Night and Raid the Cage.

Hollywood Squares is a tic-tac-toe game where two contestants compete for money and prizes. The game board consists of cubes, each occupied by a celebrity. Contestants decide if the celebrities' answers to questions are correct to win the game. Drew Barrymore will regularly be in the center square. Her production company, Flower Films, will co-produce the show with Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Hollywood Squares first premiered on NBC in 1966. It was revived in 1986 with John Davidson as host and again in 1998 with Tom Bergeron. Whoopi Goldberg was the executive producer and the regular center square at the time. Past regulars included Vincent Price, Weird Al Yankovic, Joan Rivers, David Letterman, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Nate Burleson has been a successful host after retiring from the NFL

Since retiring from the NFL after 11 years, Burleson has built a successful TV career as a daytime host and NFL commentator. He has been co-hosting CBS Mornings since 2021 with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. He is also an Emmy-winning analyst, commenting on The NFL Today and NFL Slimetime.

Drew Barrymore is also a well-known figure on the network with her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Hollywood Squares is expected to premiere in January 2025. It will air on Wednesday evenings after The Price Is Right at Night and Raid the Cage at 10/9c. The show will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ with Showtime and will be available the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

