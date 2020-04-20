Hollywood Trailer: Netflix series showcases the movie business of the 1940s that is enchanting & ambitious

The limited series from Netflix showcases a magical journey to make it big in Hollywood, but not without its ups and downs.

American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy is back with yet another classic at hand, titled Hollywood. Yes, what better than an iconic chapter from the Tinseltown. But, the story is nothing like one expects, it is more like what one wouldn't expect from a glorious story based on 1940s Hollywood. Netflix brings an alternate side to the big Hollywood dream. The limited series from Netflix showcases a magical journey to make it big in Hollywood, but not without its ups and downs. The roller coaster ride of becoming a star in Hollywood sees a set of young actors witness some harsh truth of the Tinseltown.

Hollywood features actors that make look familiar to the audiences. The star cast of Hollywood has names like David Corenswet, The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, Samara Weaving, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Jeremy Pope, Patti LuPone, Queen Latifah, Jake Picking, Holland Taylor, Joe Mantello, Michelle Krusiec and Maude Apatow. The trailer of Hollywood was released by Netflix today and the viewers can watch the limited series from May 1. The trailer showcases how the lives of a young bunch of actors take unexpected turns while they strive hard to make it big at the movies. The key question arises in the series, what can you do to see yourself as the megastar in Hollywood.

Check out the trailer of Hollywood:

This is not as easy as it looks, the glitter and glamour of Hollywood are hard to resist even harder to let go of. But, the characters in Netflix's upcoming series, dives deep into the ambition and enchanting world of 1940s Hollywood. The era of Hollywood after World War II, sees the journeys of aspiring actors going through the unexpected paths.

(ALSO READ: Lost in Space to unveil its third season in mid 2021? Find Out)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×