Hollywood Twitter Review: Jim Parsons & David Corenswet starrer drama series deemed ‘visual masterpiece’

Fans are gushing about Jim Parsons starrer drama series ‘Hollywood’ and are calling it a visual masterpiece. Read on to know more.

Ryan Murphy’s series Hollywood is taking the internet by storm as viewers are continuing to praise the drama show on Twitter. The eight-episode series, takes place in Los Angeles, just after World War II. It revolves around an ambitious group of aspiring actors, writers, and filmmakers, who are willing to do almost anything to make it big in the world of entertainment. The series follows these artists in the show business as they face some harsh truth of the entertainment industry.

While it is inspired by true events that took place in the past, the show is not a true story. However, the carefully created plotline, brilliant star cast, and stunning visuals, make it all look believable, real, and engaging. The series was dropped on May 1 and people are already calling it a “visual masterpiece.” Gushing about the show on Twitter, a fan wrote, “I just finished watching #Hollywood yesterday. Mr. Murphy you came out with another visual masterpiece.”

Fans have been especially flipping out about actor David Corenswet after binge-watching the show. “I am not drooling over david corenswet's tight whities scene on hollywood. I am calm,” a fan tweeted. “I need everyone to watch hollywood. i laughed, i cried, i am in love with david corenswet,” another fan wrote. The in addition to Jim and David, the show also starts Darren Criss, Samara Weaving, Jake Picking and Laura Harrier.

Various fans took to twitter and stated that they would like the actor to play the role of a super hero in a film. “Okay but how long until david corenswet is cast as the titular character in a superhero movie,” a fan wrote. “Such a great show and the cast is amazing I’m almost done binge watching all night. David Corenswet hello!!! Make him the new superman or some hero 26 yrs old looking like fine wine,” a fan commented.”

Check out the reactions here:

Bren binge watching #Hollywood on @netflix and didnt realize it's already been 6 hours since I started LOL oooppsss. It's so good though!! — Stephanie Mae (@_stephiiemae) May 4, 2020

It’s not just about reaching for your dreams. It’s a show with social commentary about race, color, gender and ethnicity representation during Hollywood’s Golden Age. The cast were perfect. What a beautiful finale. #Hollywood @netflix pic.twitter.com/qYbzH4JKOS — (@djAngOnhErO) May 4, 2020

I binge watch this show called #Hollywood today on Netflix and as gay as it was at first. It turned out to be a good ass show. — joe kerr (@SocioCecil) May 4, 2020

@hollywoodnetflx such a great show and the cast is amazing I’m almost done binge watching all night.@corenswet hello!!! Make him the new superman or some hero 26 yrs old looking like fine wine. #Hollywood #NowWatching @netflix — †Adaline† (@iamadalineb) May 4, 2020

I am not drooling over david corenswet's tight whities scene on hollywood. I am calm. — weh? anderson (@adriyanismo) May 4, 2020

okay but how long until david corenswet is cast as the titular character in a superhero movie — off-brand elsa ♡ (@IfUSeek_Amy_) May 4, 2020

Credits :TwitterYouTube

