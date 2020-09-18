Holy MV: Justin Bieber is in a spiritual state of mind as an unemployed oil rig worker with Chance The Rapper

Justin Bieber plays an unemployed oil rig worker starring alongside Star actress Ryan Destiny and Wilmer Valderrama in Holy MV which is in collaboration with Chance The Rapper.

Back in July, during their road trip adventures, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had travelled to Chicago, Illinois, to spend some quality time with their friend Chance The Rapper. We're already aware of the multiple collabs these two artists have worked in including No Brainer and Confidence. Since then, fans have been wondering if the meeting was just casual or was another collab in the works?

Months later, we finally have an answer with Holy! It was on September 12, when JB had Beliebers shaking with a simple tweet which read, "ONE WEEK," and quickly came the announcement that Bieber's collab with Chance The Rapper titled Holy was coming out on September 18. After giving us a righteous teaser, we've finally got Holy MV and it's eccentric, to say the least. The music video which is laced in spirituality sees Justin as a hard-working oil rig worker who faces unemployment due to a "global situation," which could be hinting at the COVID-19 pandemic though not explicitly said out loud while starring as his love interest is Star actress Ryan Destiny.

Destiny plays a loving nurse who is shaken after a patient she shares a close attachment with dies. As the couple is unable to pay their rent, they're kicked out by the landlord only to encounter Wilmer Valderrama playing a returning ARMY officer. "I'm heading in the direction of a warm meal," Valderrama offers which the downtrodden couple happily accepts. The trio then heads to Wilmer's home where his wife and two kids await his return. The music video reaches its conclusion as the couple and the family enjoy dinner together before Justin and Ryan share a warm embrace. During his catchy rap verse, Chance The Rapper also makes a power-packed appearance.

It's interesting to note that Ryan used to be Justin's IRL superfan and had even won a contest to attend the LA premiere of Bieber's 2011 concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

Check out Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper's Holy MV below:

Now, that's an interesting direction Justin Bieber is taking musically!

