Home Alone fan reveals childhood ruining BTS truths about the movie; see what he found out

Home Alone is one of the funniest and most celebrated Christmas movies ever. It is the favorite childhood film for many people growing up in the early 90s. Finding out little exciting facts about your favorite movies and walking down memory lane is also enjoyable.

This was also the case for TikTok user Talk2Pops, who watched the Netflix docuseries The Movies That Made Us, but what he found was pretty shocking.

Why do people still love Home Alone?

There are innumerable Christmas movies for us to choose from while creating a binge-watching playlist for the holiday season. But for many, Home Alone remains a constant in that list as it has almost become a custom.

The film revolves around an eight-year-old boy, Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is forgotten behind at home as his parents and siblings all set out on a trip to Paris. As he is alone at home, Kevin finds himself in a predicament when two bandits set their eyes on the empty house and decide to rob it. The rest of the film depicts how Kevin outwits these two adults by setting up elaborate traps and injuring them at every turn as they try to capture the child and rob his home.

The hilarious movie perfectly pairs comedy with the spirit of Christmas, making it a holiday staple in many homes. And even though it has been more than three decades since the movie first came out, it has remained a fan-favorite, and people still rewatch it and fall in love with it every holiday season.

What did the fan find out?

It is very normal to find out things about your childhood favorites that could disappoint you. Talk2Pops joked that what he learned about Home Alone "Ruined my childhood". The user then went on to list some of the ridiculous behind-the-scenes facts about the film that he found out after watching The Movies That Made Us docuseries on Netflix.

The first tidbit he shared was that all the snow the audience saw in the film was mashed potatoes. Yes. As it turns out, since there was no snow on the ground at the moment, the film used potato flakes and some white materials to build a snow-like substance for the snowy scenes, especially the one where Kevin's mother runs to make it home to her child amidst a blizzard.

It was also revealed that the film that Kevin was watching in the movie Angels With Filthy Souls was not an actual movie but was shot by the crew for some scenes. One of the other, a little more apparent, fact he shared was that Kevin's cousin who loved Pepsi was actually Kieran Caulkin, Macaulay's little brother who also starred in Succession.

It turns out that the celebrated 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off was shot in a Chicago school's gymnasium, and so were most of the scenes from Home Alone. They used an intricate set to shoot them. The exterior shots, however, were done in a house in Illinois.

It was also revealed that most of the stunts were done without many safety precautions and even without wires and landing pads. One of the bandits was played by Joe Pesci, whose stunt double Troy Brown said that he was not told how to take the fall for the first stair fall scene, so he just jumped very far. The director of the film, Chris Columbus, commented that "It was terrifying."

In the end, one of the cutest pieces of info that we got was that Kevin's scene where he screams with his hands on his cheek was actually improvised. Culkin was told to pat his cheeks twice and then yell, but he did something else instead, which became iconic.

