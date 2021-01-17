Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is ‘sold’ on the idea of removing Donald Trump from the iconic movie

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin recently supported the idea of editing out Donald Trump from the iconic movie after many social media users suggested this change.

After rallying on social media, many fans of Home Alone are joined by Macaulay Culkin, the actor who starred in the iconic Home Alone franchise. While social media users have been petitioning to get the infamous president Donald Trump out of the iconic film, now, Caulking has come forward and supported the theory. Today, the actor took to Twitter and commented “sold” and ”bravo” on two of the many tweets suggesting this change.

Some social users are even suggesting to replace Donald Trump with next US President Joe Biden, some saying that he should be replaced by Ryan Gosling, while some suggest that the movie just needs to edit Donald Trump out of the scene, without any other additions.

If you missed it, back in 2019, Donald Trump told AFP about his cameo in Home Alone 2 and said: "I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly... It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It's a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest. It's an honour to be involved in something like that."

Donald Trump became a part of the movie by fluke as Home Alone director Chris Columbus needed to shoot in the magnificent lobby of Plaza Hotel, the luxurious property in Manhattan which was owned by Trump at the time. And Trump had his own set of demands for letting Columbus shoot the scene of the movie on the esteemed property. Previously, Columbus told Insider that they paid a fee to shoot there, but Trump directly told them that if they wanted to shoot the movie, they would have to let him make a cameo in it.

