Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan ARRESTED for assaulting and strangling girlfriend: Report

Zachery Ty Bryan who’s known for his role in Home Improvement was arrested this Saturday in Oregon on charges of assault and strangulation. Scroll down for details.
Home Improvement fame star Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sitcom was recently arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault. The Eugene Police Department reportedly said officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute. They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighbouring apartment.

 

Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The victim declined medical assistance. Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 am during the weekend, on Saturday.

 

The Chicago Tribune reported that a message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It also wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak for the actor on his behalf.

 

Credits :The Chicago Tribune, Getty Images

