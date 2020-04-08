At Home With Olaf: Disney to release animated web series featuring the beloved Frozen character

Disney to release ‘At Home With Olaf’ animated web series featuring the beloved snowman character from Frozen movies. Read on to know more.

Get ready to receive some warm hugs from our favourite snowman Olaf. To make social distancing a little more fun, Disney Animations is all set to release a new animated short series, At Home With Olaf, featuring the adorable Frozen character. As the world continues to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, live shows, movies and series production and various other public events have been cancelled to encourage self-isolation in an attempt to control the spread of the deadly virus. However, this restriction could not stop Disney animator Hyrum Osmond and Olaf’s voice actor Josh Gad from teaming up.

The series will follow Olaf having fun in and around Arendelle, Verge reported. The first episode has been penned and voiced by Gad. Disney even released a short teaser of the series on social media to get its fans all pumped up about the upcoming project. “Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad,” the tweet alongside the clip read.

Check out the clip here:

In the first clip, Olaf can be seen launching snowballs into the Arendelle forests. While playing with snow, he accidentally throws a mini snow man’s head, who looks like a smaller version of Olaf, flying through the air. The little snowman then runs to get its head back and when he returns, the two become friends. Olaf featured in both the Frozen film as one of the main characters. All the episodes from this series will be released on social media for free. ALSO READ: JK Rowling remembers Harry Potter’s late Severus Snape actor Alan Rickman with an emotional confession

