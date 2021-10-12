Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer: Disney shares first look at Max Mercer's EPIC hijinks

Disney Plus' Home Sweet Home Alone, a reboot of the 1991 comedy Home Alone has released its official trailer, where Archie Yates' Max Mercer carries out his epic pranks on the two trespassers who wanted to rob his family home as Max's parents were in Japan for the holidays!

"'Twas the night before Christmas vacation and the fun was in full swing. The family left for their family vacation, but forgot one little thing," the trailer begins. As Max realizes that his parents have no idea about where he is, he finds himself in odd situations concerning two burglars to attempt to retrieve a priceless heirloom, but not under Max's watch! The 1 minute 43 seconds clip then shows how Mercer's hijinks make the burglars surrender eventually, and that's how the notorious kid saves the family's prized possessions. The trailer definitely shared a sneak peek at the comic element of the movie, and how Mercer's pranks would make us laugh incessantly.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The brand new revival of Home Alone stars Archie Yates as Max Mercer, Ellie Kemper as Pam, Rob Delaney as Jeff, along with Aisling Bea as Carol, Kenan Thompson as Gavin, Timothy Simons as Hunter, Pete Holmes as Blake, Andy Daly as Mike, Ally Maki as Mei, and Chris Parnell as Uncle Stu, among others. The movie is set to debut on the streaming platform Disney+ on November 12.

Are you excited about the Home Sweet Home Alone trailer? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin mocks Disney's plan to reboot classic film in hilarious post; Check it out