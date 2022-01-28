Home Team Twitter Review: Sean Payton’s cameo leaves fans emotional; Film gets nod for its heartiness

Netflix just dropped its latest and highly-anticipated release Home Team! The 2022 comedy starring Taylor Lautner, Tait Blum, Kevin James and Rob Schneider follows the story of NFL head coach Sean Payton (Kevin James) who is suspended. After 2 years, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12-year-old son (Tait Blum) by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

The film is heartwarming, funny and just what we needed to end this dreary week with! But before you dive deep into the 1.5-hour movie, read Twitterati’s candid reviews about the streaming platform’s new release. Scroll down for some honest netizen feedback.

