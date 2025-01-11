Home Where Matthew Perry Passed Away Survives LA Wildfires, New Owner Informs
Matthew Perry’s home, where he breathed his last, has survived the LA wildfires; new owner Anita Verma-Lillian confirmed on Friday, thanking the community and firefighters for their support.
The Pacific Palisades home where Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 has survived the devastating, still-ablaze Los Angeles wildfires, the new owner of the property, Anita Verma-Lillian, confirmed via Instagram on Friday, January 10.
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the brave firefighters, our amazing neighbors, and the entire Palisades community for their help, strength, and support during this heartbreaking time,” she wrote in part.
A representative for Verma-Lillian corroborated the news of the late Friends star's home surviving the inferno, saying the realtor who sold her the home, Brooke Elliot Laurinkus, helped her monitor the property and protect it from the fires amid the natural disaster.
After thanking Laurinkus for “keeping us updated on everything happening,” Verma-Lillian said Laurinkus would “also be assisting anyone in need of a temporary home during this time.”
“Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragedy, and we hope we can overcome it together to heal, protect, and rebuild what’s been lost,” she further expressed. “The Palisades will always hold a special place in our hearts.”
The movie producer and real estate developer bought the property in an off-market deal last year, nearly a year after Perry’s tragic demise from a ketamine overdose.
Verma-Lillian announced the purchase and her plans to use the house as a vacation home in an Instagram post on October 31, 2024. In her update, she vowed to honor the actor’s joy as the new owner of the abode.
Perry purchased the 3,500-square-foot property in 2020, according to the New York Times. A source previously told the People that the actor had made renovations to the house and was incredibly happy there prior to his death. Perry had referred to his abode as "heaven," the source added.
