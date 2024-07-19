Homicide: Los Angeles - Did Phil Spector Really Kill Actress Lana Clarkson And Where Is He Now? Explored

Dick Wolf's new crime series on Netflix, Homicide: Los Angeles, is back for its second season. The first episode focuses on the tragic 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson and the case against music producer Phil Spector. Read on to know who was Phil Spector and what happened to him.

Phil Spector set the record as a music producer in the 1960s

Phil Spector, a famous record producer, was convicted of killing Lana Clarkson. He started as a musician in New York City and became known for producing hits like Be My Baby and Da Doo Ron Ron in the 1960s.

Throughout his career, the music producer collaborated with famous artists such as The Ronettes, The Crystals, Darlene Love, The Beatles, and more. His career soared, but his personal life became troubled with issues like guns and drinking.

NY Times reports that Spector left the Music Industry for decades during that time with reports of “erratic behavior, often involving his extensive handgun collection and heavy drinking.”

Phil Spector invited actress Lana Clarkson to his house

Lana Clarkson, a talented actress and model, tragically died at the age of 40. She was working as a hostess at the House of Blues when she encountered Spector, who invited her to his home.

According to the Homicide LA episode, the video footage showed Lana helping an intoxicated Spector into his car. Limo driver Adriano De Souza heard a loud noise from the house and saw Spector holding a gun, saying he thought he had killed someone. De Souza fled and called 911 in fear.

Spector claimed Lana's death was a suicide, but evidence and witness testimonies at his trials pointed to homicide. His first trial ended in a deadlock, but in the retrial, he was found guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to prison in 2009.

Former LA deputy district attorney Alan Jackson said in a Netflix interview, “There’s something special and different about celebrity cases, and it’s always been Los Angeles that seems to be the epicenter of those types of cases.”

Where is Phil Spector now?

Phil Spector died in prison in 2021 at the age of 81, due to complications from COVID-19. He had been serving his sentence in California. His life and the Lana Clarkson case remain a significant part of Hollywood history, explored in the gripping series, Homicide: Los Angeles, now streaming on Netflix.

