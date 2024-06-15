Honey Boo Boo Says Her Late Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Jokingly Ensured She Attended Nursing School

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Ahead of the midseason return of Mama June: Family Crisis on Friday, June 14, Alana Thompson recalled her late sister Anna Cardwell.

She made a declaration before passing away in December 2023 at the age of 29, leaving her family behind. Honey Boo Boo always remembered her sister as she became a nursing school grad student.

Honey Boo Boo's late sister promised to haunt her if she didn't go to nursing school

Alana, now 18, recalled Anna in an exclusive interview with People magazine alongside Jessica 'Chubbs' Shannon, Mama June Shannon, and Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird. She said Anna once stressed about going to nursing school to her. She even jokingly said she would haunt her if she failed to do so. In order to honor her sister’s wish, Alana has been faithful to her desire to become a nurse. She had just finished her first year at Regis University in Colorado.

Looking back over this past year, Alana said that her second semester was much better than the first one. It was very tumultuous because she was going through all the grief from her sister's demise, as well as adjusting to college life. However, she managed to get through it, and the second semester was much smoother.

Advertisement

June, who is just 44, admitted that Alana’s freshman year of college was very tough due to some deaths in Dralin Carswell’s family, including his father and Anna, so they used to travel homeward whenever required by various circumstances. Yet despite those hardships, Alana pushed through and continued her academic work.

Honey Boo Boo is excited to become a neonatal nurse and help people

At present, however, Alana is on summer break before returning for a sophomore year on campus. She said she still has two months left before then. She is counting down the days until she heads back.

She told the aforementioned outlet, "I'm just looking forward to helping people. I really want to be a neonatal nurse, so I want to work with little babies. I want to work with little babies; I don't want to have no babies, though. That's my motto."

In fulfilling Anna’s pact, though, Alana remains confident about pursuing her nursing profession. She said she would love to be a neonatal nurse.

Advertisement

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on WEtv on Friday, June 14.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish Reveals The Message She Would Give to Her 10-Year-Old Self And It Involves Justin Bieber