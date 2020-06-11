Honey Lee And Yoon Kye Sang break up after dating for seven years: Decided to remain as good colleagues

Honey Lee And Yoon Kye Sang have parted ways after they were together for seven years. While Saran Entertainment has issued a statement, it is reported that the former flames' friends already knew about their breakup.

Honey Lee And Yoon Kye Sang have broken up. The two South Korean stars, who have been in a relationship for seven years, have now decided to part ways. They made their relationship public back in 2013. Rumours did the rounds suggesting that the couple had parted ways back in October 2019 but Honey Lee assured fans they were still dating. However, the couple has now decided to go their own ways. While the reason regarding their split hasn't revealed, their agency Saram Entertainment has confirmed the news in a statement.

According to a report by Soompi, a source of the agency said Yoon Kye Sang and Honey Lee recently broke up but they have decided to stay good colleagues. "Yoon Kye Sang and Honey Lee have recently ended their romantic relationship and have decided to remain as good colleagues. We ask for your continued interest and support for the two actors," the statement read.

That's not all! The Chocolate star has also decided to end his contract with Saram Entertainment. “After plenty of discussion with Yoon Kye Sang, we have bilaterally agreed to terminate our contract. Yoon Kye Sang plans to take a break for the meantime. We relay a heartfelt message of gratitude to Yoon Kye Sang, who has been with us for a long time," the agency revealed.

While the agency confirmed the news today, Korean media outlet News1 first broke the news of the split and reported that the former flames' friends and acquaintances were aware of their breakup.

