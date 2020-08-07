  1. Home
Hongbin leaves VIXX months after controversial comments during a live stream; Fans promise to support him

Hongbin left fans heartbroken after the news of him leaving VIXX made the headlines. Fans of the band assured the singer they support his decision and continue to shower him with love.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: August 7, 2020 08:37 pm
In a shocking turn of events, Lee Hong-bin aka Hongbin has left the band VIXX after eight years. The member's exit was confirmed by the band's agency. Jellyfish Entertainment issued a statement confirming the 26-year-old's leaving in a statement. The statement, as reported by Soompi, revealed that Hongbin expressed his intention to withdraw from the band. The agency respected his decision to leave and it will henceforth promote the five members of the band. The shocking exit comes months after Hongbin said a few controversial statements about K-pop stars. 

Jellyfish's statement reads, "We are sharing an official statement regarding VIXX member Hongbin. First, we express our sincere gratitude to fans who love VIXX a lot, and we are conveying sad news. On August 7, Hongbin shared his intention to withdraw from VIXX. After careful discussion with the VIXX members and Hongbin, we are respecting his wishes and so it’s been decided that he will leave the group." 

The statement added, "It’s planned that VIXX will promote as a five-member group in the future. We are very sorry to fans for causing concern with this sudden news, and we ask you to continue to love and support the VIXX members." 

Following the announcement, fans of the K-pop band expressed their disappointment but they assured him that they will support the singer following the recent events. "Thank you Hongbin for all your hard work this years, you made us so happy and we will never forget all those moments you gave us. We are going to be with you forever, as a vixx member or not. We are so proud of you and we love you so much, never forget that," a fan said. 

"that’s what hongbin meant when he said there’s been changes. as long as he’s doing okay, as long as he’s feeling much better that’s all that matters. hongbin, do what you want to, we’ll always support you," another fan added. 

Credits :Soompi

