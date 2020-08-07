Hongbin leaves VIXX months after controversial comments during a live stream; Fans promise to support him

Hongbin left fans heartbroken after the news of him leaving VIXX made the headlines. Fans of the band assured the singer they support his decision and continue to shower him with love.

In a shocking turn of events, Lee Hong-bin aka Hongbin has left the band VIXX after eight years. The member's exit was confirmed by the band's agency. Jellyfish Entertainment issued a statement confirming the 26-year-old's leaving in a statement. The statement, as reported by Soompi, revealed that Hongbin expressed his intention to withdraw from the band. The agency respected his decision to leave and it will henceforth promote the five members of the band. The shocking exit comes months after Hongbin said a few controversial statements about K-pop stars.

Jellyfish's statement reads, "We are sharing an official statement regarding VIXX member Hongbin. First, we express our sincere gratitude to fans who love VIXX a lot, and we are conveying sad news. On August 7, Hongbin shared his intention to withdraw from VIXX. After careful discussion with the VIXX members and Hongbin, we are respecting his wishes and so it’s been decided that he will leave the group."

The statement added, "It’s planned that VIXX will promote as a five-member group in the future. We are very sorry to fans for causing concern with this sudden news, and we ask you to continue to love and support the VIXX members."

Following the announcement, fans of the K-pop band expressed their disappointment but they assured him that they will support the singer following the recent events. "Thank you Hongbin for all your hard work this years, you made us so happy and we will never forget all those moments you gave us. We are going to be with you forever, as a vixx member or not. We are so proud of you and we love you so much, never forget that," a fan said.

"that’s what hongbin meant when he said there’s been changes. as long as he’s doing okay, as long as he’s feeling much better that’s all that matters. hongbin, do what you want to, we’ll always support you," another fan added.

feel like hongbin is gonna become a fulltime streamer and honestly if that's what makes him happy then by all means im gonna support him in every way i can — (@gothdefs) August 7, 2020

I DONT CARE WHAT ANYONE SAYS HONGBIN WILL ALWAYS BE A PART OF VIXX FOR ME, THAT WILL NEVER CHANGE — 우리6 (@changkyunsbean) August 7, 2020

thank you for your hard work and for every smile you could make on our faces. your starlights will always support you no matter what. be healthy and happy. thank you #빅스가6인지지 #weloveyouhongbin pic.twitter.com/PgAoLGtWav — bob_the_builder (@_mizpah) August 7, 2020

Thank you Hongbin for all your love and hardwork all this time. You always give us the best smile, and that always makes me happy. If this is your decision, I respect it and I won't leave your side.#WeLoveYouHongbin pic.twitter.com/xwJvDDzjlt — starlight_for_hongbin (@iamjung99) August 7, 2020

hongbin now will be free to do whatever he wants to do without anyone or anything restricting him and i think it fits him well. i want him to be able to do and try everything he wants to, and be comfortable about it all the way throughout. i truly wish he's happier right now. — (@Kongie223) August 7, 2020

Our beautiful Hongbin, thank you so much for all of your hard work and the happiness you gave to us We will miss you so much but will always be here to support you in whatever you want to do I wish you a future filled with nothing but happiness #WeLoveYouHongbin pic.twitter.com/yTHK3JbjzW — (@koojims_) August 7, 2020

I respect his decision. I respect Hongbin. My heart is always for 6. Now, all i can do is waiting for Hakyeon to keep his promise. He said on vlive “Vixx members and starlight you can do whatever you want and I will be the one who gather you guys someday” — 시쓔지 (@wantshik) August 7, 2020

